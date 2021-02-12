When Americans first started using the internet back in the 1990s, it was more of a luxury and seen as something fun rather than essential. But in 2021, having access to high-speed internet is just as essential as electricity and running water. Since the ReConnect Program was created in 2018, thousands of homes across the District 4 in Alabama, which includes 16 northern counties, have been connected to broadband, but there are still areas where it isn’t available.
That’s why U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt (AL-04) is conducting a survey to help determine where in the district the biggest need for broadband still exists. The survey is being conducted to gauge where in the district broadband is available, the interest in obtaining broadband access and how people currently use the internet.
People across the fourth district are encouraged to complete the survey using the link below:
https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=mYITktAiSU2NMHFw1YltmC9-tu2CmF1Lu_OGDbb3JxNUQjk0TzZIRlE1SlFTODlPS1JDRjZMM1VPOS4u.
People who do not currently have access to broadband at their homes are encouraged to take the survey when they are in a location which does have access, such as their workplace, school or on a public Wi-Fi system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.