This article is a faith column.
Our nation is in the midst of a crisis the likes of which most have never experienced. It seems that almost every time there is a natural disaster or crisis such as this, the questions comes up: “Does this mean Jesus is coming soon?” When our world gets turned upside down, it is a logical question.
Let’s look at Acts 1:6-8. The time was after Jesus’s physical, bodily resurrection and just before his ascension back into heaven. Jesus had called the disciples together one final time. In 1:6, they asked Him if was about to restore the kingdom to Israel. There were those who still thought that Jesus’ mission was to deliver Israel from an occupying government and restore them as a nation. In 1:7 He said to them,” It is not for you to know times or epochs which the Father has fixed by his own authority.”
In Matthew 24:36, as Jesus was discoursing on his second return, He made it plain as to when that would be: “ But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone.”
Let’s return to that meeting in Acts with Jesus and the disciples. Jesus has to refocus the disciples as to what their mission was as He was about to depart the earth. “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you shall be my witnesses both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the remotest part of the earth.” (Acts 1:8)
Jesus made it clear what their mission was to be. They were to evangelize and be His witnesses to the ends of the earth. It’s okay to wonder and ponder during a national crisis of any nature as to whether the return of Christ is immanent, but our focus as the church and Christians is what Jesus outlined to those early disciples in Acts 1:8. It is interesting to note that there have been times through church history that the sending of missionaries ground to a halt because church leaders believed that Christ return was so immanent.
Acts 1:9-11 are some of the most fascinating verses in this account. “And after He had said these things, He was lifted up while they were looking on, and a cloud received Him out of their sight.” (1:9) How high did Jesus go before the cloud received Him? Would you not have loved to have been there as Jesus ascended up from Mount Olivet? “As they were gazing intently into the sky while He was going, behold two men dressed in white clothing stood beside them.” (1:10) No doubt these were angels. These verses also tell us that heaven is up in the sky, but we do not know just how far up.
Notice what the angels said to them: “Men of Galilee, why do you stand looking into the sky? This Jesus, who has been taken up from you into heaven, will come back in just the same way as you have watched Him go into heaven” (1:11) These two angels must have had a sense of humor to ask that question. Then they gave them the promise that Jesus would return in just the same way that He ascended.
Am I saying His return in not immanent? My response is that I do not know. Remember that Jesus said (Matthew 24:36) that the Father alone knows-not even the Son or the angels. But I will hasten to say that we are closer to Jesus’ return than we were one year ago. You and I are closer to meeting Jesus than we have ever been, whether it be at His second coming or our death, whichever comes first. And for that we must be prepared and ready. “Therefore be on the alert, for you do not know which day your Lord is coming.” (Matthew 24:42)
Sometimes I wonder why the Lord has not already come back. After all, aren’t we trying His patience as we have normalized and rationalized sin? Sin and other deviant behavior that would not have been accepted even by society fifty or even twenty five years ago is now tolerated and not seen as wrong.
Sometimes I wonder if society is not thinking that we have gotten away with one because we have lowered our moral standards and thumbed our proverbial noses at God and He has not acted. That thought even occurred as early as the day when Peter was preaching, but he responded in this way: “The Lord is not slow about His promises as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing for any to perish, but for all to come to repentance.” (II Peter 3:9)
His patience does have a limit. Peter went on to say this: “But the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night in which the heavens will pass away with a roar and the elements will be destroyed with intense heat and the earth and her works will be burned up.” (II Peter 3:10)
When will the day of the Lord come? Peter said it will come like a thief in the night. Does a thief announce his coming? Of course not. He comes when you least expect him. In like manner, Jesus will not announce His coming beforehand, and for that reason, we must be ready to meet Him whenever that may be.
Chip Warren is the past president of the w Ministerial Fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.