Incumbent council members Larry Lingerfelt and Tim Gilbert won re-election to the Geraldine Town Council in Tuesday’s municipal election, which took place in the family life center of First Baptist Church.
Tony Taylor and Scott Tarrant will join Lingerfelt and Gilbert, while the fifth council seat could see a runoff between incumbent Stanley Rooks and Joseph “Joey” Satterfield.
All Geraldine Council seats are at-large, with the top five recipients winning seats.
Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables, which faced no opposition in the election, said absentee and provisional ballots could decide the seat between Rooks and Satterfield without a runoff.
The voting totals for Tuesday’s election were:
Tim Gilbert, 194
Tony Taylor, 187
Larry Lingerfelt, 176
Scott Tarrant, 174
Stanley Rooks, 111
Joey Satterfield, 110
Shon Rogers, 76
Sherrie Hiett, 59
Angelia Camp, 28
