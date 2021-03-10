After battling back from an early 3-0 deficit, West End capped the comeback in dramatic fashion Tuesday, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth on a walk-off wild pitch to top Cleveland by a 4-3 margin.
With the game tied 3-3, Anna Mayo led-off the inning with a single, then advanced to third on a single from Payten Cannady. Then on a 1-0 count, the pitch got away from the Cleveland catcher, allowing Mayo to scamper home with the winning run.
Cleveland took the early lead by scoring single runs in each of the first three innings, before West End got on the board thanks to a Cannady single in the bottom of the third. The Patriots then tied the game in bottom of the sixth with two runs, courtesy of RBIs from Liddy Falkner and Elizabeth Jordan.
That's how the score remained until the bottom of the ninth.
Josie Bunch earned the win in the circle for West End, tossing all nine innings, scattering eight hits, giving up just one earned run, and fanning six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.