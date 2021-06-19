Dylan Bunnell, the Albertville Aggies’ new head coach, is already off to a busy start.
“It has been a little hectic,” Bunnell said, “a bunch of practice and getting feet on the ground.”
Bunnell said the Aggies have been receptive and willing to work hard even after the new hire, thanks to former coach Patrick Harding with the culture he placed in the program. “It has been great,” Bunnell said.
The Albertville Aggies’ staff is shaping up well.
Bryant O’Donnell was promoted to the junior varsity coach. Jake Tiffin will help the middle school, and he played for Bunnell at Hartselle High School. Greg Henderson is coming back as the varsity assistant coach.
“I’m excited to have Greg back,” Bunnell said.
The Aggies are still looking to fill freshman jobs as well as two jobs at the middle school. Caleb Johnston will be coaching the middle school. The Aggies are hoping to have the staff finalized at the end of June.
On Wednesday, the Aggies played three consecutive games in the playdate they hosted. “The guys did a great job playing with a great amount of energy and competitive spirit,” Bunnell said.
Showing off the facilities, Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater (SMPA) and the high school gym, was important to Bunnell.
“We want to create Albertville as a hub of basketball in the state,” he said. Hosting the playdates was a step in the right direction, and he plans on hosting more in the future.
The Aggies will attend one more event before the summer ends. June 21, the Aggies will go to Huntsville High School to play. “Another chance just to learn and grow and compete together one more time,” Bunnell said.
Individually, the players will do workouts in the month of July and will focus on skill development.
Douglas
Coach Skylar Baugh and the Douglas Eagles are looking strong with four starters returning. They finished 3-0 in Wednesday’s playdate at Albertville, beating Mae Jemison, Madison Academy and Fort Payne.
The Eagles are working hard to make a deeper run in the postseason. Returning starters and putting emphasis on the weight room have been key for the Eagles this summer. “Guys are really getting after it and working hard. We’re seeing improvements,” Baugh said.
Raygan Edmondson, one of the county’s and area’s top returning players, has been on varsity since his freshman year and will be a senior this year. Edmondson reached 1,000 points this past season.
“He’s a special player … he’s going to make a statement this year,” Baugh said. Edmondson has been known for his driving and rebounding. This summer, Baugh said he’s added a “good 3-point shot” to his game.
Baugh was really looking for more team depth. His bench has gained experience and improved from playing at the playdates.
The Eagles will host a playdate on Monday and on Wednesday and Thursday. The Eagles will go to Birmingham-Southern for team camp to close out June. In July, the Eagles will continue to work out and develop individual skills.
Asbury
Coach Johnny Pelham and the Asbury Rams are looking for team development after the loss of four out of the five starters last season. The Rams took part in Wednesday’s playdate at Albertville.
Key areas the Rams are working on are developing depth, chemistry and offensive continuity. The development of their young players is key due to the loss of four starters.
“There are the pieces of the puzzle on the depth chart,” Pelham said.
Pelham said “the team effort has been good but the consistency has not been real good.” He sees that the kids are really trying to improve at the playdates.
“We [team] just have a lot more work to do,” he said.
Coach Pelham will end this summer after the playdates. He will give the team the whole month of July off, to prepare them for school.
