What started out as a discussion on how to provide lunches to Marshall Medical Center South employees turned into a six-week project to support all hospital staff and their families.
Mark Brickey, owner of Sand Mountain Toyota and local philanthropist, said numerous local churches and businesses have banded together to provide meals to front-line medical workers in their project “Feeding Front-line Families.”
Beginning Tuesday and continuing for the following five Mondays, volunteers will meet at LifePoint Church in Albertville to prepare and package the meals. Meals will be given to workers at Marshall Medical Centers North and South, as well as at the Marshall Professional Center, Marshall Cancer Care Center and Marshall Wound Healing Clinic.
“A bunch of preachers met up at the Boaz Public Library,” Brickey said. “BJ Faucett’s brother-in-law, Dr. Evan Johnson, was in the hospital with COVID. Things were dicey for him for a bit.
“The biggest thing the family came away with was just how stressed and depressed the staff was … the doctors, the nurses, really everyone involved in patient care.
“COVID is taxing them physically and emotionally. We got together to talk about ways to encourage them. This was their priority.”
Various churches and community groups have committed to providing lunches and snacks to hospital workers. But Brickey said this project will go further, by feeding not only the front-line workers, but also their families who are supporting them.
“We figured the last thing someone who is working a 12-hour shift or more wants to do is to have to go to the grocery store, figure out what to do for dinner and cook it for their family,” Brickey said.
Tuesday, families will be given a half turkey and vegetables, Brickey said.
“This program gives us a chance to do anything we can do to encourage healthcare workers during this spike,” he said. “This is something that gets me excited. This community is unlike anything I’ve seen. Every opportunity I get to help the community, I do all I can.
“I have never seen any community respond to needs like this. We met to talk about feeding employees one time at one location. The next thing you know, there is a meeting talking about giving out full meals to feed entire families not just one time, but six times at least.”
Churches involved include LifePoint, Connect Church, Compassion City Church, Albertville First Baptist and Guntersville Methodist churches.
“Our biggest partner is the Giving Bak Foundation led by Duke Spain,” said LifePoint Pastor Matt Brooks. “Duke and his crew are used to deploying to help during natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornadoes.
“This year alone, they have fed more than 100,000 people.”
Brooks said all cooking will be done at LifePoint Church. Brickey said all meals and supplies will be paid for through private and business donations.
“Of all the people I’ve reached out to, not one has said no to helping with this,” Brickey said.
Businesses helping include Colormasters, Sand Mountain Toyota, Wholesalecars.com, D&F Equipment Sales Inc., Citizens Bank and Trust, Sand Mountain Pest Control, and others who wish to remain anonymous.
“Nothing of significance was ever achieved by an individual acting alone. Look below the surface and you will find all seemingly solo acts are really team efforts,” Brickey quoted from author and pastor John Maxwell.
“That quote is one of my favorites. It is also so true to me, particularly in this instance. Our area churches have really come together to make this happen They are providing the manpower and all. It’s been a blessing to see.
Both Brooks and Brickey say experts predict an increase in COVID cases through at least mid-January.
“We want to send out 40 to 60 days of love and prayers to these workers,” Brooks said. “Try to stay on the, and love them up to and through this peak.”
The public can help, Brooks said. Families or groups are encouraged to purchase Avery labels Style #6427 (2x4 inches in size) and decorate them with prayers, pictures and well wishes. An estimated 6,000 will be needed in the coming weeks.
“It’s a very personal touch we want to give them,” Brooks said. “The labels will be stuck on each box, letting the family know we love them and are praying for them.
“It is a great opportunity to get families involved.”
Completed stickers may be dropped off at LifePoint each Monday while meals are being prepared. The church is also open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, staff may be in and out of the office due to holiday preparations.
