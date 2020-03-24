An Asbury man has been arrested for shooting another person “in the face.”
Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to 450 Asbury Church Rd. after receiving a call claiming a person had been shot in the face today, Tuesday, March 24, at approximately 11 a.m., according to Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
Guthrie said when deputies arrived to the residence, they found Cory Tyler Dunn, 28, of Albertville, still at the scene.
The shooting victim was not present when deputies arrived but was being transported by a family member to a nearby hospital, Guthrie said.
“Deputies along with paramedics soon located the vehicle transporting the victim and were able to render aid,” Guthrie said. “The victim was sent to Huntsville Hospital, and Dunn was taken into custody without incident.”
According to Guthrie, Dunn is “currently charged with second-degree assault.” He said no bond had been set at the time.
As of Tuesday, March 24, at 3:30 p.m., Guthrie said there had been no word on the condition of the victim.
Arrests are public information. Any indication of an individual's arrest does not imply they have been convicted of a crime. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.