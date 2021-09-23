With the high school football season reaching the halfway point, the last three weeks have been focused on Region games are teams work to try and build towards clinching a playoff berth.
But area teams this week will take a break from Region play, and for seven of the nine teams in action this week, it means leaving the comforts of home and hitting the road, including a pair of county rivalry games on tap.
Boaz at Albertville, 7 p.m. Friday
The Backyard Brawl will see the neighboring rivals both come in after picking up wins last week.
Albertville earned its first win of the season last Thursday with a 34-27 road victory over Grissom, a game in which the Aggie defense forced five turnovers, while wideout Givenchy Dorival racked up three touchdowns on offense, including a Hail Mary catch at the end of the first half.
The Pirates come in riding a three-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 130-7 in that span, including a 28-0 blanking of Sardis last week that saw quarterback Carter Lambert find the end zone four times.
Friday’s meeting will be the 81st all-time game between the two schools who are separated by just five miles, with the Aggies leading the series 57-22-1, including a 34-33 double overtime victory last season where they erased a large fourth-quarter deficit. Albertville has won eight in a row in the series, with Boaz last picking up a win in 2012.
Friday’s game can be heard locally on both 107.5 FM for the Albertville call, and 93.5 FM for the Boaz call.
No. 8 Guntersville at Madison County, 7 p.m.
The Wildcats enter Friday’s game clicking on all cylinders, scoring 58 points in back-to-back games, including 52 of those before halftime last week against county foe Douglas. In that win, quarterback Cole McCarty accounted for five touchdowns, all in the first half, hitting top target Brandon Fussell for three of those touchdowns.
Madison County will enter the contest with a mark of 3-2, falling last week to undefeated Randolph 35-21. The Tigers do have a win over a Guntersville region foe, topping Boaz earlier in the season.
This is the 21st meeting between the two schools, with Guntersville holding a commanding 17-3 series lead so far. Friday’s game can be heard locally on 95.9 FM of Guntersville.
Geraldine at Saks, 7 p.m. Friday
The Bulldogs come into Friday’s matchup riding a wave of momentum, picking up three-straight wins, including last week’s thriller over then-No. 4 Plainview on the road, 26-20. In that win, quarterback Jaxon Colvin and Caleb Hall each scored two touchdowns, with the Geraldine offense scoring 125 points during that three-game winning streak.
Saks comes in at 4-1, having received votes in last week’s 3A poll, winning its last two games, including a 16-7 defensive battle at Ohatchee on the road last week. Their only loss this season came by 16 points to 3A No. 2 Piedmont.
This will mark just the second game between the two schools, with the Wildcats taking the first meeting last year, 46-14.
Douglas at Glencoe, 7 p.m. Friday
After back-to-back Region defeats, the Eagles will look to get back on track with a road game against Glencoe.
The Eagles opened the season with three-straight wins, but have struggled the past two, falling to Region favorites Fairview and Guntersville at home, giving up 100 points in those two defeats.
Glencoe comes in struggling mightily on both sides of the ball, giving up 159 points so far during their 0-4 start to the season, but more concerning, scoring just seven points in those four defeats.
The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series between the two teams, 6-1, including holding off the Eagles last season, 27-21 in overtime. Douglas has not defeated Glencoe since the first meeting between the teams back in 1998.
No. 4 Plainview at Crossville, 7 p.m.
The Lions will have had two weeks to prepare for DeKalb County rival Plainview, and hope that the extra time off can help get the season back on track. Crossville enters at 0-4, and has been shutout in three of the four games.
Plainview hopes to rebound after falling at home to Geraldine last week, and sits at 3-1 on the season, winning its other three contests by an average margin of 25 points per game.
The Lions and Bears have a rivalry that dates back to 1958, with the Bears holding a narrow 23-22-1 edge all-time, including a 34-20 win last season after Crossville had won two in a row.
Sardis at Southside Gadsden, 7 p.m.
Another Lions team looking ot snap out of an early funk, Sardis comes into Friday’s game at 0-4, and looking to find some momentum on offense after getting shut out the past two games. The Lions’ defense put up a fight last weekend, holding an explosive Boaz team to 334 yards in a losing effort.
Southside Gadsden comes in hoping to rebound after falling to Arab last week by a 24-7 margin. Prior to that defeat, the Panthers had won three-straight. The Panthers will be another tough test for the Sardis offense, giving up just 69 points through five games.
The Panthers are coached by former Crossville standout and head coach, Miles Holcomb. Southside leads the all-time series between the Etowah County rivals, 20-12-2, picking up a 49-7 win in 2020.
Asbury at Gaylesville, 7 p.m. Friday
The Rams hope that a week off can get them back on track as they sit at 1-3 on the year. After an opening-week win over Gaston, Asbury has dropped three-straight, but the two losses have come to 3A powers Geraldine and Plainview.
Gaylesville will enter the contest at 3-2 hoping to rebound after a 64-42 shootout loss to Valley Head last weekend. In those five games the Trojans have scored 144 points.
The Trojans lead the all-time series 2-0, picking up a 46-6 win in the most recent meeting back in 2019.
West End at Appalachian, CANCELLED
West End announced on the school's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the game was cancelled due to issues at Appalachian, and will not be made up. West End returns to the field next Friday when they will host Westbrook.
OFF: Fyffe
