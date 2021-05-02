The Marshall County Jail has a new piece of equipment to help keep contraband out of the jail, and federal stimulus funds paid for it.
It’s an Interceptor body scanner. Inmates going out of the jail for things like a work detail will pass through it when they’re leaving and again when they return to the facility.
It is essentially an X-ray machine that will show any type contraband a prisoner might have hidden on them.
There’s a 4 to 6 man work detail made up of county inmates. The main purpose for the work detail is picking up litter on county roads, but they get called upon for a lot of other duties too, Chief Corrections Officer Matt Cooper said.
“Sometimes the Council on Aging needs help with something,” Chief Cooper said. “Sometimes Anita McBurnett at EMA needs some assistance.”
The inmates also work maintaining the Marshall County Animal Shelter.
Chief Cooper said the CARES Act – one of the stimulus bills – provided the $76,000 to buy the Interceptor.
Chief Cooper and Sheriff Phil Sims worked closely together to get contraband out of the jail with large-scale shakedowns almost immediately upon Sheriff Sims taking office. Shakedowns are still held regularly.
The body scanning device helps in the fight against contraband making its way into the jail.
