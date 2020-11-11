Albertville Middle School students thanked the veterans that work in their school on a daily basis Wednesday by presenting them with a special American flag.
Sgt. Robert Bethune, school resource officer, and Mark Coy, school custodian, were each given a flag flown over the White House in Washington, D.C. during a special assembly Tuesday morning. A third flag was given to Torre Aaron, special education teacher and softball coach who was not able to attend.
American history classes attended the event, with the rest of the school watching virtually.
“Always take time to thank a veteran,” Bethune said. “What they have done, what they have seen, what they have been through was all done for you too.”
Later in the day, students lined up outside the school to greet veterans in a drive-through event.
Bethune, the featured speaker, shared stories of his time in the U.S. Marine Corps., and his time as a police officer and member of the National Guard.
“Serving my country hits really close to home,” he said.
“I joined the Marines in 1989. I was newly married and had a daughter at home. I was working three jobs and realized if I joined the military, I could work one job and enjoy some benefits as well.”
Within a year of joining, Bethune was shipped out as part of Operation Desert Storm. He spent a year in Iraq and said things he saw there will affect him for the rest of his life.
“I had no idea what I was going to run into,” Bethune said. “I slept in a tent for a year. It got cold over there. It was the coldest I’ve ever been.
“I’ve ridden through the Highway of Death. I saw fires from the oil wells Saddam Hussein ordered bombed. I watched a SCUD missile get blown up by a Patriot missile near the desalting/water treatment plant.
“When the oil wells were burning, there was a huge black cloud of smoke. At noon, it was as black as night.
“The things I saw will affect me. But it was all for a bigger cause.”
Some of the more pleasant memories for Bethune included a Thanksgiving meal shared with President George Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush.
“I made my way thought the crowd and got up there to shake his hand, get his autograph and shake her hand,” Bethune said.
“It wasn’t until then that I realized just how tall Barbara Bush really was. She was taller than me!”
He also fondly remembers a Christmas Eve where he and up to 12 other soldiers gathered in a tent to sing Christmas carols.
“I wish now I had a recording of that,” he said. “It was a lot of fun that night. We all missed our families, but we made the best of it.”
Today, Bethune works as for the Albertville Police Department as a school resource officer and is a member of the National Guard, training military police.
“I often tell people it is safer to send our children to the military than it is to send them to college,” he said. “When you send them to college, they no longer have a parental figure. In the service, you have someone like me who will make sure you are up when you need to be, you are where you need to be, doing what you should be doing.
“In my career, I’ve had the opportunity to go to more than 20 countries and see things I’d never get to otherwise.
“As a veteran, you immediately have a bond with other servicemen when you start talking. It’s a really good feeling.”
Being away from his young family was a great sacrifice, but one he would repeat, Bethune said.
“We sacrifice a lot, but I think it is rougher on the family that it is on the soldier,” he said.
“It is a great honor to see the compassion and thankfulness for what we as veterans have done.”
Bethune said he was nearing retirement, a bittersweet crossroads.
“I’m a little said about it,” he said. “The military has been very beneficial to me. I’m honored to have been able to serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.