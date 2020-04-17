The Alabama Department of Public Health latest demographic and characteristic data of COVID-19 patients continues to show those over the age of 65 and/or with underlying conditions are the most vulnerable.
As of Friday, April 17, at 9:30 a.m., Alabama had 4,404 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Out of those, the largest infected age group making up 72.9% of cases ranged from 19-64 years of age. Patients 65 years or older comprised 24.30%, and children and teens 18 years or younger made up the remaining 2.77% of cases.
Females made up the majority of cases with 57.08%; males, 41.42%; and 1.5% of the genders were unknown.
Regarding race, 47% of the infected were white, 37.87% were black, 0.95% were Asian and 14.17% were other or unknown. Ethnically, 78.84% were non-Hispanic, 3.25% were Hispanic and 17.92% were unknown.
Marshall County had an infection rate per 100,000 people of 120.9; DeKalb County, 44.7; Etowah County, 85.1; and Blount County, 31.1.
While Marshall County has been identified by some as a new “hotspot” for cases of the virus, Director of Volunteer Service at Marshall Medical Centers Rose Meyers said it’s not what it seems.
“It really isn’t a big explosion of cases,” Meyers said. “It is simply an increase in testing. The fact is that two additional clinics opened last week – one sponsored by a local physician and one by the health department. The reason the number of cases grew is because the number of people being tested exponentially grew.”
The ADPH reported 227 of those infected had to be admitted to an intensive care unit and 137 had to be put on a ventilator.
Six hundred eighty-six health care workers had been infected, as well as 216 long-term care employees and 255 long-term care residents.
Of the 82 confirmed deaths, 73.2% were among patients 65 years or older and 26.8% were between the ages of 19-64. Forty-nine of the confirmed deaths were male and 33 were female. Close to 87% were ethnically non-Hispanic with 53.7% of the confirmed deaths involving black patients, 41.5% white and 3.7% Asian.
In addition to being over the age of 65, patients with underlying medical conditions have been reported to be especially vulnerable to the disease. As of Wednesday, April 15, 14 patients had the underlying condition of chronic lung disease, 34 had diabetes mellitus, 44 had cardiovascular disease, 20 had chronic renal disease and three had chronic liver disease. Thirty-five confirmed deaths had multiple underlying medical conditions and 20 had none. Of those 20, 17 were 65 or older, nine were male, 11 were female, 12 were black, six were white, one was Asian and the other was unknown.
According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Alabama is projected to peak in the number of deaths related to the coronavirus Thursday, April 23, and have a total death count of 351 by Aug. 4. As of Friday, Alabama was using 299 hospital beds out of 5,743, resulting in zero bed shortages. The IHME also reported the state needed 81 ventilators.
