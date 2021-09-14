As Marshall County continues to see an elevated number of COVID cases, County Coroner Cody Nugent is taking steps to prepare for ongoing or future surges.
“Hospitals have seen an increase in deaths. Our office has seen an increase in deaths,” Nugent said. “So, we don’t know where we’re going to go from here. We hope we’re [case numbers] going down, but there’s no way of knowing.”
At the last commission meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 8, Nugent made a request to enter into an indemnity agreement with various local funeral homes to allow them to utilize the county’s mortuary coolers, when needed due to lack of their own storage facilities. Nugent said the funeral homes were at 70% of their capacity, while the coroner’s mortuary was around 30%.
To help handle the overflow and augment the coroner’s office current capacity, the commission approved a 30-day lease of a refrigerated mobile morgue trailer from Mack Mortuary Transport for $125 per day for fuel and person to check the temperature periodically throughout each night. The commission also approved the construction of a mobile ramp to access the trailer for approximately $15,000. The county has used refrigerated trailers for overflow storage before back in April 2020, when they could be seen parked at Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville. At that time, Nugent said the trailer was part of the County Mass Fatality Plan, adding that he hoped not to have to use it, but it would be better to have it ready if needed.
Before approval, District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate voiced his concerns over the ethics of leasing the trailer from Mack Mortuary Transport, which is owned by a Marshall County employee, he said.
“The issue I have …the guy that owns this company is a county employee. He’s paid by the clerk’s office. We pay his salary, and he’s using his business to turn around and rent us [the county] something.” Shumate said. “It just doesn’t seem quite right that the county can hire a county guy to do county work twice.”
Nugent said he had already run the issue by the Alabama Ethics Commission and they said since the county was only paying to cover the cost of fuel and a person to check the temperature at night and not for the trailer, it would not violate any ethics, as Mack Mortuary Transport would effectively be taking a loss. Marshall County Attorney Clint Maze said he reviewed what the ethics commission said and did not believe leasing the trailer would violate any ethics due to it being temporary and under pandemic circumstances.
The commission also approved $14,843.60 to purchase nine MAXAIR Controlled Air Purifying Respirators for the coroner’s office as well as $100,000 to buy personal protective equipment for the county as needed. County Administrator Ashleigh Bubbet said the $100,000 would be set aside for that purpose, but any leftover could be used elsewhere at a later date.
In addition to air purifiers purchases for the county courthouse for $108,540, the above items for the coroner’s office and PPE are the first few expenditures paid for out of the nearly $18 million the county received from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
