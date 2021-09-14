The Marshall County Commission approved a 30-day lease for a refrigerated trailer like the one pictured above. This photo taken in July 2020 shows a refrigerated trailer parked at Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville that served as a potential morgue unit due to limited body storage capacity. As of last week, County Coroner Cody Nugent said local funeral homes were at 70% of their capacity while the coroner’s mortuary was around 30% .