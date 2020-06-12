Wilda Smith is the oldest member of Liberty Baptist Church in the Painter community.
If you’re searching for an example of a Proverbs 31 woman, then allow me to introduce you to Mrs. Wilda.
She and President Donald Trump share a June 14 birthday. Mrs. Wilda celebrates 94 years Sunday, while the president turns 74.
President Trump would do well to take a cue from Mrs. Wilda and exhibit more of the fruit of the spirit — love, joy, peace, patience, faithfulness, self-control, goodness, kindness and gentleness. The Holy Bible says there is no law against these.
Wilda Smith has practiced the fruit of the spirit since she accepted the Lord as her Savior years ago. She’s been one of the pillars of Liberty Baptist Church, and I appreciate her Godly influence on my life.
Mrs. Wilda has an amazing work ethic. She worked 35 years for Hudson/Tyson Foods. She didn’t like retirement, so she took a job at Crossville Nursing Home and spent 13 years there before retiring again at 83. She’s proof hard work is good for you.
Anytime my beautiful bride, Malarie, prepares a meal that isn’t my favorite, I remember what Mrs. Wilda told me shortly before our wedding.
“You better eat whatever she fixes and not complain,” Mrs. Wilda said. Those were some wise words.
Happy birthday, Mrs. Wilda. It’s my prayer the Lord pours out His blessings on you and your family as y’all celebrate the special lady you are.
It’s tough to brush a child’s teeth
One of the things I’ve discovered about parenting is how trying to brush your children’s teeth can turn them into little monsters.
Sometimes, I’d rather meet the devil in a dark alley or fight a fire-breathing dragon than brush my kids’ teeth. It can be an adventure.
My daughter, Maggie Jo, is 18 months old. I was hoping she would enjoy getting her teeth brushed more than her brothers did at the same age, but I was wrong.
This happened more than once with our sons, James and Brady, when they were 2 years old — Malarie or I held their arms and legs while the other brushed their teeth. We didn’t enjoy it, but it was our best option to rid their teeth of sugar bugs, as Malarie calls them.
James, 5, and Brady, 3, are mostly cooperative about brushing their teeth now. The jury’s still out on Maggie Jo.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.