The Marshall County Board of Education met Tuesday, March 16, for its regular March meeting and had some discussion about voting district laws for board members with a Marshall County election official.
Marshall County Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy, the county’s chief voting official, met with the Board to discuss election law in the county and how each candidate should go about campaigning.
LeCroy said the issue was brought to her attention by Marshall County Democrat Club President Susan McKenney.
“This was an issue Susan brought to my attention a while back and between taking office and then COVID, I just didn’t have much time to properly address it,” LeCroy said. “In 2015, the Board of Education voted in single member election districts. It seems as if some Board members ran a county-wide election campaign instead of by districts in 2020. I have read the act and, in my opinion, school board candidates should run strictly by district and not county-wide with the exception of the at-large board position, which is county-wide.”
LeCroy said she wanted to address the issue before the next election in 2022. School Board attorney Taylor Brooks was on hand at the meeting. He responded to LeCroy’s comments on behalf of the board.
“In my opinion, it’s not as simple as that,” he said. “I would like to have a larger discussion with Judge LeCroy about the act and I believe the board may want to take an official position on that issue for the future.”
LeCroy said she is open to having a discussion with Brooks about the act and how to move forward.
Marshall County Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley said, “We are certainly willing to revisit the issue to clarify what is within our authority.”
Following the discussion, the board conducted its regular meeting.
Resignations
Kristi Hill, CNP worker at Douglas Middle School, effective Feb. 24, 2021.
Christie McCollum, bus driver at Douglas campus, effective May 27, 2021.
Kathy Davis, CNP worker at DAR campus, effective March 26, 2021.
Charles Gilliland, bus driver at Asbury campus, effective May 27, 2021.
Transfers
Michaela Young, teacher at Brindlee Primary from temporary to full time.
Denise Baird, teacher at Douglas Middle to teacher at Douglas Elementary.
Principal Contract
Clay Webber, principal at Asbury High School, July 1, 2021-June 30, 2024.
Volunteers/Supplements
Laura Clark, Douglas High School, volleyball clinic for elementary and middle school students.
Natalie Baugh, Douglas High School, volunteer cheer coach for the remainder of the school year.
Leaves of Absence
Lisa Murray, home visitation program, March 1-31, 2021.
Laura Martinez, migrant recruiter at Asbury High, April 1-May 28, 2021.
Meagan Chamblee, teacher at Sloman Primary, March 29-May 28, 2021.
New Employees
Jason Lindsey, teacher at Asbury Elementary, Feb. 22- May 28, 2021.
Kira Galarza, pre-employment transition specialist, effective April 1, 2021.
