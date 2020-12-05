Some people might say you’d have to be nuts to try and nurse baby squirrels back to health, but Jeff Cowen isn’t one of those people.
Cowen, his wife Jessica, and two daughters help manage the grounds and disc golf course at Kudzu Cove Cabins on Buck Island Road. One particular day, Cowen said he and a few other employees were cutting down a tree on the property when he discovered two baby squirrels.
“We had actually cut the tree completely down and began sifting through the logs,” he said. “That’s when I found the two babies. They were very young and I was surprised they were even alive. It’s pretty late for squirrels to have babies. We took them home and have been nursing them for a while.”
Lucky and Chestnut are the names the Cowens came up with for their new guests. Their diet consists of nuts, fruit, sweet potatoes and powdered kitten milk.
“They’re both about six weeks old, best we can figure,” Cowen said. “Both are doing pretty good. Our plan is to take them to a squirrel rehab facility.”
Cowen said the family has nursed rabbits and other small animals back to health in the past.
“We’ve got a nice big cage for them at the house,” he said. “It’s got tree limbs they can climb on and a heating pad at the bottom. The girls have really enjoyed having them and so have Jennifer and I. We’ll hate to see them go but we know they need the best help they can get.”
