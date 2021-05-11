Billie Nell Crawford
Boaz
Billie Nell Crawford, 81, of Boaz, died Friday, May 7, 2021 at her home.
The family has chosen cremation, and at this time, no services are planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her son, Tim Clough (Cathy); and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Dorothy Moore
Boaz
Dorothy Moore, 74, of Boaz, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery at 3 p.m. Marshall memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Dr. John Weldon
Parrish
Rainsville
Dr. John Weldon Parrish, 39, of Rainsville, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services were Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Roger Graham and Reverend Jacob Daniel officiating. Entombment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Culpepper Parrish, of Rainsville; parents, Weldon and Bettye Parrish, of Fort Payne; uncles, James (Brenda) Parrish, of Geraldine, Charles (Lisa) Moore, of Fort Payne, and Tom Silver of Henagar; aunt, Jane Adams of Henagar; and a host of cousins.
Hardin Davis Barrett
Collinsville
Hardin Davis Barrett, 86, of Collinsville, died Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home.
Services were Monday, May 10, 2021 at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Carter. Father Jose Chacko officiated.
Survivors include his daughters, Robin Jordan, Mary Ellen Hammerle (Robert) and Elizabeth Hearn; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Crossville Memorial Chapel Directing
Imojene Starnes
Copeland
Boaz
Imojene Starnes Copeland, 90, of Boaz, died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Diversacare of Boaz.
Services were Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Forrest Home Cemetery. Pastor Nelson Smith officiated.
Survivors include her sisters, Wynell Owens and Debra Wilson; brother, Jerry Starnes (Martha); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Melissa Branham
Horton
Melissa Branham, 59, of Horton, died May 7, 2021, at her home.
Services were Monday, May 10, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bros. Gene Lambert and Johnny Morrow officiating. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery in Asbury.
Survivors include her husband, Gaylon Branham; mother, Nell Burgess; and sister, Teresa Burgess.
Nancy Slate
Albertville
Nancy Slate, 90, of Albertville, died Friday, May 7, 2021 at her home
The family has chosen cremation and no service is planned. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, George Slate; children, Michael Slate (Patsy), Pat Westfall (Ed), Terry Sasada (Ron), and Linda Graham (B. J.); 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister; Susan Tasker (Nathan).
Peggy Clanton Robinson
Boaz
Peggy Clanton Robinson, 69, of Boaz, died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her residence.
Services were Monday, May 10, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel, with burial at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Rev. Bill Lackey and Rev. Ron Hayes officiated.
She is survived by a sister, Patricia Baugh; brothers, Tommy Clanton (Linda), James Clanton (Regina), Gary Clanton, Randy Clanton (Diane) and Jeff Clanton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Lucas Alan Sherman
Albertville
Lucas Alan Sherman, 36, of Albertville, died May 8, 2021, at the Econo Motel of Boaz.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his sons, Wesley Sherman and Cole Sherman; parents, Alan Sherman (Sharalee) and Michelle Schnoll; sister, Alanna Sherman; and a brother, Austin Sherman.
Clint Compton
Albertville
Clint Compton, 55, of Albertville, died May 5, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. May 12, 2021, at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater with Bros. Whitt Hibbs and Lonnie Craft officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn Compton; daughter, Anna Clair Whitfield (Brandon); son, Luke Compton; and a sister, Lavada Fox.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.