This is an opinion piece.
I love Chinese people. I love Chinese food. But I hate the Chinese government, and trust me, the feeling’s mutual.
The Chinese Communist Party is an evil regime. When it’s not stealing intellectual property, exporting lethal drugs or torturing dissidents and minorities, it’s oppressing its own people under its red, totalitarian fist.
But all that doesn’t stop at The Great Wall.
Its authoritarian influence is already weighing heavy on American culture as seen in WWE superstar John Cena’s recent embarrassing apology for calling Taiwan a country, in the NBA’s and Lebron James’s dismissal of Hong Kong or in the countless times Hollywood has curtailed its free speech to appease Xi Jinping.
It’s limited your free speech as well, with the help of the corporate media.
“Kung flu,” “Wuflu,” “China virus;” all of these would have been better terms for the novel coronavirus than “COVID-19.”
They’re short, sweet, add a little bit of levity and are more in line with the traditional protocols of naming a new virus after its place of origin (e.g. the Spanish flu, West Nile virus, Ebola). In fact, at the onset of the outbreak, most news outlets had no problem calling it the Wuhan flu, but that was before the narrative took hold.
Then-president Trump came out strong against China, speculating the communist government knew more than it let on about the virus. Suddenly, it was racist to even consider such a thing. Never mind that the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab where dangerous viruses are studied just happens to be in the same city where the outbreak originated or that at least three lab workers got sick in November 2019 with COVID-like symptoms, according to The Washington Post. Whatever your common sense might be hinting at, it was racist and conspiratorial to go there.
Now, after a year or so of censoring the “lab leak theory” as misinformation, it’s become headline news as a potentially viable option. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, who can’t keep his opinions straight about anything, has now said we should at least investigate the possibility of a lab leak.
Biden’s Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, taking things a bit further, said the administration has not “ruled out anything yet” regarding the origins of the virus, including whether it was leaked intentionally.
Lab leak or bat born, accident or deliberate, the Chinese government must be held accountable for its role in the worldwide pandemic that killed millions. But China’s got big plans and the growing animus toward its bad actions might jeopardize future economic and political aspirations.
That’s why I don’t buy the #StopAsianHate fad or think it’s much more than propaganda. I never even heard of the “AAPI community” until about the same time the CCP needed to manifest some sympathy for itself. As racially charged and divided as America is right now, it wouldn’t be hard to do, nor would it be the first time China has used our own race obsessions against us.
When pressed about the CCP’s handling of the virus and other human rights issues at a meeting in Alaska last March, China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi answered with hostility, saying America has its own problems to worry about and is in no position to criticize the CCP.
“We believe that it is important for the United States to change its own image,” Yang said. “… Many people within the United States actually have little confidence in [its] democracy.”
That last part certainly appears to be true, but it’s also probably true China, or anyone wishing to hasten the down fall of the U.S., is doing whatever it can to stoke the flames of division. The spike in crimes against Asians for any reason should obviously be condemned, and that’s probably all most people mean when they say #StopAsainHate. If that’s the case, since Asia covers many countries, we should make it clear the hashtag doesn’t include the Chinese government.
There have been some good signs at least a few leaders in Washington take the threat of China seriously. Sen. Tommy Tuberville has come out strongly against allowing certain types of investments into China that would potentially help grow its economy and military.
“We’ve seen it time and again,” Tuberville said, “… Chinese companies don’t play by the rules.”
Regarding the virus, the U.S. Senate passed a bill on Thursday requiring Biden to declassify any intel related to investigations into the origins of the virus. This came after learning the president had shut down an investigation started by Trump into the Wuhan lab.
So maybe we’ll get some answers, and maybe the Chinese government did nothing egregious in its handling of the virus. But the reality is the CCP has been infecting western democracies with illiberal ideology for years, and we’re just now waking up to the grim diagnosis.
Daniel Taylor is news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
