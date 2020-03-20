[Editor’s Note: This column was first published in the Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 edition of The Reporter.]
I really don’t know why but right now it seems that so many people are hurting, alone, questioning, discouraged and just plain tired.
Years ago I remember the beginning of the personal computer age. Businesses had computers but not many homes. I remember the first computer that we had in our home was while I was in junior high school. There was no “Windows” program so there was just a blank screen and a curser. But what was being told to everyone was that computers are going to save the world so much time by being able to do so many things so quickly. We were told of how quickly it would do number calculations; produce documents; produce data (this would be like an excel document). But the big thing was how much time it would save. Now I have lived a couple of decades past this advent of computers and somehow we missed out on the time savings. Everyone just got busier and busier. You could do more in less time but that time got rolled into more work.
In our lives I became the campus minster at the University of Alabama and my wife worked in the math department. Then we added children. So we began going to baseball practice and games. And of course we loved baseball so they had summer and fall baseball so you could enjoy it all year. Then we played basketball. And then just for the fun of it we added football. When our daughter came along we added dance to the endless practices and games. And of course we had dance recitals. All of this plus work, church, relationships with friends, etc. For us none of these things were optional. And somehow we continued to miss out on all of this time we were supposed to save.
In our church we have observed that parents, grandparents and everyone else are busier than ever before. And I know that this is true for most other churches as well. There is little room for margin in the schedules of most of our church members. So what happens is that the only day most are willing to compromise is Sunday. Of course Sunday is the Sabbath, a day of rest. It’s in the bible in Genesis 2, “And on the seventh day God ended His work which He had done, and He rested on the seventh day from all His work which He had done.” But what we miss is that we are to REST from the world and REST in God. The rest is not from EVERYTHING.
In Matthew 11 Jesus says, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.” In John chapter 15 Jesus says time and again to “abide” in Him. If we do we will produce fruit. Now there are different types of fruit, but spiritual fruit includes “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.”
Life is beating us down and many are retreating from the one place you can find true peace, true rest, true love. It is found in the Lord Jesus Christ. So when you are hurting, alone, discouraged and dog-tired, don’t run from church, run to Jesus. You will find him waiting for you. If you need help finding Him try going to a local church. You’ll find him there.
Brent Roe is senior pastor at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.