For professional wrestling fans in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain, one of their favorite events every year is the Master T Memorial Cup at 431 Sports Arena in Boaz.
The 15th annual Master T Memorial Cup is Saturday night, and arena owner Mickey Henry has assembled a lineup of wrestlers and matches he expects fans to love.
Master T is the late Travis Henry. The Memorial Cup also honors the late “Big” Melissa Henry and Mike “Mr. Cool” Cooley. The Henrys are the late children of Mickey Henry.
One of the highlights of Saturday night’s card is a memorial battle royal featuring 30 men and women.
Midget television stars Little Patty McGregor and Little Papa Pump are wrestling for an ACW world title.
A fan favorite, Little Papa Pump is returning to 431 Sports Arena for the first time since July 2019.
“The midgets wrestling Saturday are part of Extreme Midget Wrestling and Micro Midget stars,” Henry said. “Little Papa Pump has wrestled on the WWE.”
Henry helped both Little Papa Pump and Little Patty McGregor launch their careers.
Saturday’s show includes an ACW ladies world title match between television star Ericka Jade and Hot Lips. Black superstar Brian Wills is on the card, and there’s a tag team match featuring Mr. Big and Rock Star Cody Wild.
Student night is Saturday, and tickets for high school and college students are $5.
General admission tickets are $6, and ringside reserved seats are $7. Admission is $1 for children ages 11-and-under. Children ages 6-and-under are admitted free.
Fans are invited to a meet-and-greet with the wrestlers at 5 p.m. The doors open at 6:30 with bell time at 8:30.
“Memorial Night is a fundraiser for our bicycle and toy giveaway at Christmas,” Henry said.
“This is fun for the whole family. I don’t allow vulgarity at the arena.”
Henry offers a pro wrestling school at 431 Sports Arena. Call him at 256-515-3108 for more information about the Master T Memorial Cup or the wrestling school.
