Maryann Chopp
Lake Charles, La.
Maryann Cooper Caldwell Chopp, 75, of Lake Charles, La., died peacefully Thursday, August 19, 2021, in a local hospital to cardiac complications while courageously battling Stage 4 Colon Cancer.
Mrs. Maryann Cooper Caldwell Chopp was born January 13, 1946 in Kansas City, Mo., and has lived most of her life in Boaz. She retired in child nutrition with the Boaz City School System. While in Boaz, Mrs. Chopp enjoyed being active in her children’s school activities, functions and athletics and always had an open door for their friends. During her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and loved vacation with her family at the beach and searching the shore for seashells. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Boaz. Mrs. Chopp devoted her life and her love to the Lord, faith and family. It was with those qualities, her humble spirit and servant’s heart that she successfully achieved her greatest accomplishment, successful children of faith and family.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Kimberly Caldwell Griffin (David), of Lake Charles, La.; son, Charles Cooper, of Lyerly, Ga. (Donna); grandchildren, Jorja Cooper, Brock Cooper, Jordan Griffin, Braxton Griffin, Gage Griffin, and Charlotte Griffin; and sisters, Donna Porter (Allen), of Butler, Mo., and Bobbi Jo Leaman (Roy), of Melbourne, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nellie “Janelle” Jones Stewart, and three husbands, Charles Cooper, Sr., Jimmy Ray Caldwell, and Edward Chopp.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Reverend Jonathan Lancaster will officiate. Interment services will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville. Visitation Saturday will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel.
Pallbearers for services will be Charles Cooper, David Griffin, Brock Cooper, David Parker, Derek Parker, Roy Leaman, Allen Porter, Jordan Griffin, Braxton Griffin and Gage Griffin.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Ralph Curtis Battles
Boaz
The repatriation of Mr. Ralph Curtis Battles, of Boaz Alabama, who died on December 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Hillcrest Cemetery with full Military Honors provided by the United States Navy.
Mr. Battles was born in Boaz, on June 7, 1916, to Leonard Evan and Beulah Stansel Battles. He enlisted into the United States Navy and was attached as a Fireman Second Class to the USS Oklahoma.
Mr. Battles’ family was his parents, L. E. and Beulah S. Battles; brothers, James Battles, Harry Battles and Leon Battles; sisters, Ruth Battles Shell, Sue Battles Terry, Mildred Battles Leon, Lillian Battles McLeod, and Vonda Battles Stovall.
He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and other family members.
Bill Murdock
Boaz
Bill Murdock, 89 of Elder Street, Boaz, died on Friday, August 19, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Zion Cemetery with Bro. Jim Murdock officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Gayla Trussell Murdock, of Boaz; sons and daughters-in-law, Joe Murdock, of Roswell, Ga., John and Margaret Murdock, of Tuscaloosa, and Jim and Sherri Lynn Murdock, of Birmingham; six grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Monteen and Royce Fortson, of Boaz, Glenda and Sonny Lacey, of Sardis City, and Linda Braswell, of Boaz.
Angelia Costner
Albertville
Angelia Costner, 56, of Pleasant Grove Cut-off Road, Albertville, died Saturday, August 21, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Franklin Cookston officiating. There will not be a formal visitation. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Ms. Costner is survived by a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
David Dwight
Thacker
Blountsville
David Dwight Thacker, 71, of Blountsville, died Aug. 20, 2021, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan Thacker (Donald “Birmingham”); a son, Michael Thacker (Amanda); sisters, Virginia Williams and Connie Forehand; 21 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
James “Danny”
Golden
Boaz
James “Danny” Golden, 81, of Boaz, died Thursday, August 19, 2021, at his residence
His funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Bethlehem Cemetery. Rev. Gene Taylor and Rev. Wayne White officiated.
Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly Sanders (Dave), and Karla Golden; son, Barry Humphries; one grandson; one granddaughter; fiancée, Louise Hubbard; sister, Brenda Cooper; brothers, Randall Golden (Faye), Gary Golden (Kathy), Roger Golden (Sheila), and Jeff Golden (Jackie); and several nieces and nephews.
Mildred Martin
Albertville
Mildred Martin, 81, of Albertville, died Aug. 21, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gene Lambert officiating.
Survivors include her daughters, Susie McCoy (Rickey), Gail McCoy, Kathy Anderson (Rickey), and Kellie Anderson; sons, Paul Anderson (Heather), AJ Martin and Mark Martin (Tanna); 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Rev. Howard Westmoreland
Boaz
Rev. Howard Westmoreland, 81, of Boaz, died Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial was at Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Bro. Danny Westmoreland, Bro. Randy Dorsett and Bro. Justin Childers officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Danny Westmoreland (Cindy); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Westmoreland and Bobby Joe Westmoreland (Martha); sisters, Janice Greene (Roger) and Mary McKinney; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Syble Cleland Fant
Crossville
Syble Cleland Fant, 87, of Crossville, died Thursday, August 19, 2021, at her residence
The family will have a private graveside service. Rev. Pete Chadwick will be officiating. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Encompass Hospice of Rainsville.
Survivors include her daughters, Dr. Donna Herring, Patty Culver (Johnny), and Sherri White (Danny); six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Hilma Rose; and a brother, Earl Cleland.
Mary Linda Burke
Boaz
Mary Linda Burke, 76, of Brown Street, Boaz, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at her residence.
Services were held 11 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Terry Burke officiating. Interment followed in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Survivors include her son, James Edward “Eddie” Smith, of Boaz; daughters, Malinda and Tim Langley, of Boaz, and Amy and Joey Sutphin, of Grant; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ricky and Mary Burke, and Terry and Sharon Burke, all of Boaz.
Barbara Jean Deaton Read
Knoxville, Tenn.
Barbara Jean Deaton Read, 84, of Knoxville, Tenn., died Aug. 15, 2021.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her daughter, Denise Worthy; son Ren Read (Bonnie); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
William H. McLeod
Guntersville
William H. McLeod, 85, of Guntersville, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
A private memorial service will be planned by family members. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his sons, James McLeod and Tim McLeod.
