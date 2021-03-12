In a classic pitcher’s duel, Guntersville’s Chandler Hampton played the hero for the Wildcats, driving in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to lift Guntersville to a 2-1 win over county rival Boaz on Thursday afternoon.
Guntersville put the winning run together with one out, with Dee Green doubling to get into scoring position, following a walk, Hampton stepped to the plate, and on the first pitch of the at-bat, a wild pitch moved Green to third. Hampton then lifted a ball to left field that was deep enough to bring home Green with the winning run.
Green had two hits for Guntersville, their only player with multiple hits, and scored both Wildcat runs
Guntersville’s Kade Wilson and Boaz’s Keagan Woods went toe-to-toe on the mound, with Wilson hurling all eight innings, limiting Boaz to four hits while striking out eight. Woods hurled the first seven innings, holding the Wildcats to three hits and fanning four.
A Kylan Hornbuckle RBI in the first staked the Pirates to the early lead before the Wildcats answered in the bottom of the third with an RBI from Chase Cornelius. From there the pitchers held the game scoreless until Hampton’s heroics in the eighth.
Noah Long had two hits for Boaz, their only player with multiple hits, while Cole Bowling added a double.
Fyffe 11, Crossville 1
Host Fyffe put together back-to-back big innings Thursday afternoon, scoring all 11 runs in the first two frames to take down Crossville by an 11-1 final.
The Red Devils plated four in the first, then blew the game open with seven in the bottom of the second for all their runs.
Fyffe collected eight hits and drew eight walks in the win, with Brody Dalton leading the charge. Dalton was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Devils, while Ty Bell was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Both players had a double. Will Stephens also added two RBIs at the plate for Fyffe.
On the hill Tanner Cowart started for Fyffe, holding the Lions to a pair of hits in four innings of work, striking out seven, before giving way to Dalton who struck out two in his lone inning of work.
Harley Hicks had both hits for Crossville in the loss, and scored the lone run for the Lions.
Sardis splits at Fort Payne
Sardis used strong pitching and then found its hitting stroke late Thursday to earn a split with host Fort Payne. Fort Payne took the opener in a 3-1 pitcher’s duel, before the Lions rebounded in the nightcap with an 8-5 victory.
In the opener, Fort Payne’s Macks Bishop and John David Blalock held the Lions to five hits, while Blalock delieverd the big blow courtesy of two-run triple.
That spoiled a strong start from Brody Samples who tossed all six innings for Sardis, scattering six hits and striking out eight.
Samples also added two hits at theplate, while Carson Grant had the lone RBI for the Lions.
In the nightcap, the game was tied at 2-2 after four, that’s when the Lions’ bats woke up, scoring six times over the final three innings to pull out the win.
Blaze Gerhart had two hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored to pace Sardis in the win, while Ty Glass racked up three hits and an RBI. Samples continued his strong day at the dish, driving in a run on two hits, one of them a double.
On the bump, Glass tossed the first five innings, fanning seven and scattering five hits before giving way to Carson Gillian and Justin Golden, who combined to give up one unearned run in two innings of relief.
Fort Payne’s Brody Gifford had two RBIs in the game.
Arab 4, Albertville 3
At Albertville, the visiting Knights pulled out a defensive battle, scoring the winning run in the top of the seventh inning to claim a 4-3 victory over the cross county rival Albertville Aggies.
Tied 3-3 in the seventh, Dakota NeSmith singled home his third RBI of the game for what proved to be the winning run.
Albertville appeared set to tie or win the game in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with two outs, but Arab’s Gavin McBride induced a groundout to end the game. McBride tossed all seven innings for Arab, fanning 10 in the win.
Alex Johson and Tristan Golden each had two hits for the Aggies in defeat, with Johnson posting a double. Landen Peppers drove in a pair, while Andy Howard added an RBI double.
Golden was also strong on the hill for Albertville, going 4.1 innings, giving up one hit, and striking out two.
Asbury’s Bethune hurls 5-inning perfect game
The Asbury Rams used strong pitching from Layne Bethune and then an offensive outburst in Game 2 to earn a sweep of visiting Brindlee Mountain on Thursday, picking up a 6-2 win in the opener, then an 18-0 rout in the nightcap where Bethune tossed his perfect game.
In the nightcap, Bethune needed just 58 pitchers for his five-inning perfecto, and fanned 10 Brindlee Mountain batters in the process.
At the plate, the Rams pounded out 18 hits in the win and took advantage of six Brindlee Mountain errors.
Gavin Meicke score three times and drove in a run, while Kody Parker and Eldy Gonzales each also scored three times.
The Rams started strong in the opener, scoring all six runs in the first two innings.
Cole Garrett drove in a pair to lead the offense, while Meicke was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Gavin Johnson earned the win in the opener, going 3.1 innings before giving way to Will Walters and Meicke, who combined for 3.2 innings in relief, giving up no hits and fanning five.
