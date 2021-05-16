Big changes in the Fyffe boys’ basketball program were made official over the past couple weeks, with the retirement of longtime coach Neal Thrash confirmed, and then the school announcing the hire of new coach Dustin Bryant earlier this week.
Thrash retires after more than 40 years of coaching that also included stops at Crossville and Collinsvile prior to Fyffe, and ended with him leading the Red Devils to their first boys’ basketball state championship in school history.
“When you think about basketball in DeKalb County, you were going to see Neal at some point at a game,” Fyffe Athletic Director said of Neal’s retirement. “He was always trying to help a kid out.”
But with Neal’s retirement comes a new start for the program, and the hire of Dustin Bryant, one that Heath admitted will be a tough challenge with the team set to lose its entire starting five off that state championship team. But Thrash believes that Bryant’s energy, success, and roots in Fyffe will set him up to build the program.
“We wanted someone that was young and full of energy,” Heath added. “It’s going to be a rebuilding process graduating as many folks as we did. So, someone with energy to try and get the program back up to where it was.”
Bryant, a 2007 graduate of Fyffe, spent the last four seasons at Ider where he was the head girl’s varsity coach, guiding the Hornets to 43 wins over the past two seasons.
For Bryant, the chance to come home was something he could not pass on.
“I’m absolutely thrilled. It is home, I’ll be going into Year 10 coaching and I’m finally getting back. It’s the place I love and it’s going to be the passion of being able to cheer for my home school and coach at the same time, it’ll be a different feeling for me overall,” Bryant said. “This job, with Coach Thrash retiring, when it came open it was just too good to pass up.”
For Bryant, his goal as the head coach isn’t just to continue the success of the program from just this past season, but to try and build on the success that all of Fyffe’s teams have experienced in recent years, with an emphasis on bringing those athletes to the team.
“I want to come in and try to build on the success they’ve had,” Bryant added. “Not just in basketball but as a program in general, of course football and baseball has been successful, but the girls’ sports as well, but I want to get those multisport athletes out and see what we can do.”
As for coaching philosophy, Bryant said it all depends on the players you have at a school like Fyffe, noting that last season at Ider they had a fast point guard surrounded by good athletes, allowing the team to play a more up-tempo style that saw them put up a lot of shots and average over 61 points per game.
Bryant got his first chance to meet the team on Thursday, and according to Thrash, is set to officially take over on June 1 when his hire and Neal Thrash’s retirement both become official.
Bryant attended Southern Union and Alabama-Huntsville after his time at Fyffe, and is married to his wife Meagan. The couple has three children, Major, Max, and Bo.
