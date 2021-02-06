In a year unlike any other for recruiting, the Albertville football team saw four players sign letters of intent on Wednesday, bringing the team’s total to five players who will play football at the next level.
After Trinity Bell signed with Tennessee in December, the group of Trent Jones, Chi Jordan, Jackson Godwin, and Jordan Knight all signed with their respective schools Wednesday, sending them as far away as Iowa, or as close to Albertville as Birmingham.
Three players, lineman Trent Jones, defensive back Chi Jordan, and do-it-all specialist Jordan Knight signed with NAIA schools, while lineman/linebacker Jackson Godwin will play NCAA Division 3.
“When you see your guys go on to the next level, it makes you feel like a proud papa,” Former Albertville head coach Cliff Mitchell, who coached the four players the past two seasons, said. “These guys have worked hard, and recruiting’s been tough this offseason, and these guys all found places they were comfortable with, and talked to the coaches, going on to the next level, I’m excited to get to see them continue their careers.”
Jones, a multi-year starter on the offensive line will head to Campbellsville University in Kentucky. The 6-3 250 pounder led the Aggies offensive line with 19 pancake blocks this past season, and said it was the combination of their offer, and the campus that led him to the Tigers.
“I’m feeling grateful for this opportunity and blessed for it,” Jones said. “I thank God, my parents, and everybody that’s been there. My coaches, my dad, they’ve helped me with social media to get in contact with coaches and I’m just grateful for all that. They were the only people that offered me, at first, I didn’t think I’d get an offer from anybody and would have to walk on somewhere, but they came out of nowhere and I was really grateful for that. And when I got up there, it’s just a really nice campus and they’re adding new stuff to their facilities, and they’re putting a lot of effort into sports, and that’s what stood out to me.”
The Tigers play in the Mid-South Conference, which is also home to Lindsey Wilson College, making teammate Chi Jordan, now a rival.
Jordan was a standout defensive back for the Aggies over his career, often tasked with being lined up on the opposing team’s most dangerous receivers. This past season, Jordan posted 21 total tackles, including a forced fumble.
“I’m just thankful really, been going through a lot the past week, so this really up things, and made me feel a lot better,” Jordan said. “What drew me in was the family environment, it’s something more like here, but something different with different people, so I knew I would fit in there. And during the offseason, they were more in touch with me than other schools.”
The Blue Raiders are an NAIA power, going 12-1 in their most recent season, reaching the NAIA playoffs and advancing to the semifinal round. The school is located in Columbia, Kentucky.
Knight was a player who succeeded wherever he was asked to play for the Aggies, seeing time at running back, offensive line, and defensive line this past season. As a runner he averaged over four yards per carry, and also picked up a pair of sacks on the defensive side of the ball. He’ll be heading to William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa where he is initially slated to become a tight end for the Statesmen.
“I’m feel excited and ready to get on the field and work, I’m just happy,” Knight said. “I like their faculty, the coaches, it was all very welcoming, and they’re just a great team. I really don’t care where I play, I can play everywhere from running back, to tight end, to linebacker, wherever they put me at, I’ll do my job.”
The Statesmen are part of the Heart of America Conference, and were 4-3 during a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
Jackson Godwin is the only player staying local, inking with NCAA Division 3 Birmingham Southern.
Godwin was a standout at both center and linebacker for the Aggies, and said it was the welcoming atmosphere that made him want to join the Panthers football program.
“It’s awesome,” Godwin said of getting to play college football. “I’m glad to be going to a school that wants me and a school I can make an impact at. It’s an honor, it’s always been a dream to go play college football, and I never thought I’d have the opportunity to, so it’s awesome that I get to. On my tour I just felt really at home, the other tours I took were a little weird, but when I went there it wasn’t awkward at any point, and they really sold me on the campus and how much they wanted me there.”
The Panthers are part of the Southern Athletic Association and were 7-3 during their most recent full season.
And while all four players will head off to different areas of the country to continue their athletic and academic endeavors, one thing that stood out to all four on Wednesday was the sense of community and pride that Albertville took in the team, something none of them said they would ever forget.
“I’ll miss the coaches and family being at every game,” Jordan said. “And really, the whole community here is family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.