Joanna Hammett was a force at the foul line Tuesday night, not missing one free throw attempt on her way to 31 points, leading Geraldine past Sardis, 81-65.
Hammett opened the game with seven points in the first quarter, then went off for 13 in the second before adding 11 more in the second half. Hammett was perfect at the charity stripe in the game, going 14 of 14.
While Hammett had a big second quarter, as a team the Bulldogs went off in the third, erupting for 36 points, including 10 from Gracey Johnson, as Geraldine turned a 1-point halftime deficit, into a 20-point lead at the conclusion of the third.
Gracey Johnson finished with 12 points, while Carlie Johnson netted 13, nine of those in the third quarter. Sara Smith added 12, seven coming in that pivotal third period.
Sardis was paced by Jayda Lacks, who posted 20 in defeat for the Lions, while Adelyn Ellis netted 15, and Lily Underwood scored 13. The Lions saw 11 different players score in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.