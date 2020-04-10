Candice Daniel has signed a scholarship to play college softball next year with Bevill State Community College.
It’s little surprise that she is going on to the college ranks. She’s the fourth in her family to do so. The kids are the children of Ricky and Karen Daniel.
Clayton played at Jacksonville State and currently plays professional baseball. Christopher played college ball at Columbus State and Conner at Wallace State and UAH.
Like high school athletes everywhere, Candice is disappointed her senior season got cut short.
“We played maybe 10 games,” she said. “I was doing good.”
She plays third base and has been playing softball since she was 6. She is working out a little to stay sharp during the unexpected layoff.
“I hit in my yard and go to the field with my Dad,” Candice said.
Ricky has worked with all the Daniel kids over the years to help them hone their skills.
When she’s not playing softball, Candice enjoys hanging out with her friends and participating in school activities, especially watching baseball games.
Now, she whiles away her time laying out in the sun on pretty days “and staying away from people.”
