Rice Krispie Treats are a childhood favorite that have stood the test of time. But, as much as we all love that classic rendition, there is two simple ingredients that can make them even better. Even more beloved. Those ingredients are peanut butter and chocolate Cocoa Pebbles. They are just as easy to make as their gooey predecessor, and they come together just as quickly.
Peanut butter and chocolate cereal treats
Ingredients:
8 tablespoons unsalted butter
8 cups miniature marshmallows
½ cup creamy peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon Kosher salt
3 cup Rice Krispies cereal
3 cup Cocoa Pebbles cereal
Directions:
1. Grease a 9-by-13 glass casserole dish and set aside
2. Add the butter to a large non-stick pot over medium heat and melt. As soon as the butter has melted, add the marshmallows, and stir until melted and combined.
3. Turn off heat and stir in peanut butter, vanilla and salt.
4. Add the Rice Krispies to the pot and stir to combine, then stir in the Cocoa Pebbles until mixed well.
5. Transfer the mixture to the prepared casserole dish, then with hands sprayed with cooking spray, gently press down to smooth over the top. Do not press hard or the marshmallow treats will be tough.
6. Allow to set, about 30-40 minutes. Cut into squares and enjoy!
Lifelong resident of Marshall County, Rachel Marion is Program Coordinator of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. She is married to Tom Marion and lives in Arab with their two dogs, Hector and Lola. She has an expansive cookbook collection, follows dozens of food blogs and when she isn’t cooking, she is thinking about cooking. She was raised in a home surrounded by yummy food made by the loving hands of her grandmother and mother. Nothing says love to her more than filling the bellies of her loved ones and making great memories while doing it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.