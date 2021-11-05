GUNTERSVILLE – The Guntersville Wildcats saw their nine-game winning streak and season come to an end Friday night at the hands of Ramsay, as the 5A, Region 5 No. 4 seed Rams upset Region 7, No. 1 seed Guntersville, 28-20 inside Chorba Lee Stadium.
The visiting Rams held the Wildcats to under 270 yards of total offense, then used a pair of third quarter touchdowns to pull out the first-round win.
“Give credit to Ramsay,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese. “They played great defense. We really struggled to get anything going on offense … I’m proud of everyone, and wish Ramsay nothing but success.”
Guntersville ends its season with a mark of 9-2, while Ramsay improves to 6-4 and will take on Center Point next week, a 66-36 winner over East Limestone.
The visiting Rams appeared set to make a statement drive to open the game, marching down to the Guntersville nine, but running back Ashton Ashford’s attempt to break plane on a first-and-goal run around the right side resulted in a fumble and a touchback, with Guntersville taking over at the 20.
The momentum swung back to Ramsay on the first play of the night for Guntersville, as safety James Jones stepped in front of a Cole McCarty pass over the middle, intercepting the ball and returning it 35 yards for a 7-0 Ramsay lead.
Guntersville wasted little time answering on its next chance on offense, scoring a minute and a half later when Logan Pate barreled over a pair of defenders for a 32-yard touchdown run to make it 7-7 halfway through the opening frame.
The Wildcats appeared to catch the Rams napping with a surprise onside kick they were able to recover, but officials ruled that Guntersville touched before the ball had gone 10 yards, giving the ball to Ramsay at midfield. The Rams were unable to do anything with the good field position, punting it away.
That’s when Pate took over. Backed up inside their own 20, Pate hit for runs of 18 then 38 yards to push the ball to the Ramsay 28 in two plays, then capped off the drive with a direct snap run from four yards out to make it 14-7 for Guntersville after one. Pate’s final game for the Wildcats saw him total 198 yards on 30 carries in addition to the two scores.
Ramsay had an answer of its own on the following drive, grinding out a drive that lasted over five minutes before Ashford plowed in from a yard out to knot the game 14-14.
That’s when the defenses took over, with the two teams each punting on their next two drives. Guntersville had a chance to take the lead to close out the first half, gaining 38 yards in just over 90 seconds, but a 41-yard field goal attempt at the horn was just short.
Out of the halftime break, the Ramsay defense took over, while their offense cashed in thanks to a pair of big plays.
Ramsay forced a three-and-out to open the second half, then took the lead for good on the following drive, converting a third-and-nine pass before quarterback Kameron Keenan hit Parker Jenkins over the middle for a 33-yard strike and a 21-14 lead.
Keenan was efficient through the air for the Rams, finishing 17 of 24 for 174 yards and the score.
“Several times we were just on the verge of making interceptions,” Reese added. “It kind of went their way, it wasn’t our night, but I give credit to Ramsay. They’re well coached and a good football team.”
After a punt from each team, the Rams doubled their lead with less than three minutes to go in the third as Ashford raced up the middle for a 22-yard touchdown that capped a 71-yard drive and a 28-14 lead. Ashford totaled 135 yards in the win on 24 carries.
From there, the Guntersville offense was unable to sustain a drive until the final seconds. The Wildcats went three-and-out on their first five drives of the second half, and did not record a first down until just over six minutes remained.
Guntersville made one last gasp at a comeback going 51 yards in three minutes, with reserve quarterback Antonio Spurgeon hitting Sam Canaday from five yards out to make it a one-score game with seven seconds to go. Ramsay recovered the ensuing onside kick, dashing any thoughts of a miracle finish.
Guntersville graduates 15 seniors off this season’s team, one of the most decorated in program history, winning 30 games over their four years, three Marshall County Championships, and a pair of 5A Region 7 titles.
“Several of those guys have been starting for four years, and a few that came out just this year,” Reese said. “I hope that the use what they got here and go to apply it to their life and it will be beneficial to them in the future.”
