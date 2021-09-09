Region play got underway across the state last weekend, with each Sand Mountain team opening their push towards a playoff spot. On the whole, it was a split weekend for area teams, with five teams notching wins a week ago, while five teams dropped their Region openers and will look to climb out of their 0-1 hole.
This weekend, all 10 AHSAA teams in the Sand Mountain area are back in action, with two games featuring local teams squaring off, and one non-region game on the slate.
Florence at Albertville, 7 p.m. Friday
After a tough opening week, the Aggies showed resiliency last weekend in a loss to Sparkman, and will look to carry that momentum the found over the last three quarters into this week’s game against Florence. While the Aggies ultimately fell 47-26, the offense racked up over 400 total yards, and helped pull the team within a touchdown after falling behind by 20 points early in the first half. Quarterback Andy Howard posted over 200 yards of total offense and two passing scores while running back Hyghinson Lorissaint rushed for 185 yards in the loss.
Florence enters Friday’s contest at 1-2, but has found their stride of late on offense. Scoring 35 points in a Week 1 loss to Muscle Shoals, then posting 45 in a 17-point win over Austin last weekend. The Aggies will be looking for revenge against the Falcons after last season’s game in Florence, where they were handed one of the most lop-sided losses in program history, falling 68-0 in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Friday’s game can be heard of FM 107.5.
Crossville at No. 8 Guntersville, 7 p.m. Friday
After two games where head coach Lance Reese said the Guntersville offense was finding its footing, the offense erupted for 28 second half points in a 34-19 win over Fairview in their region opener, and will be looking to carry that performance into this week’s game with Crossville. Logan Pate rushed for three second half scores in the win on his way to 158 yards in the game, while Cole McCarty passed for 223 yards to help the ‘Cats reach 2-1 heading into this week’s game.
The Lions come in at 0-3 and are looking to rebound after a tough showing in last week’s opener against Boaz where they fell 53-0.
Guntersville has dominated the all-time series between the two teams, holding a 10-1 edge, including rolling to last season’s game by a final of 49-7.
The game will be carried locally on FM 95.9.
No. 1 Fyffe at Sylvania, 7 p.m. Friday
The Red Devils continue to roll along, picking up their 47th straight win last weekend in a 50-0 romp over Collinsville that saw five different players score touchdowns in the win. Running back Brodie Hicks had a big game for the Devils in the win, rushing for a pair of score, a pair of two-point conversions, and totaling 125 yards on the ground. Fyffe will be gunning for its 41st consecutive Region win.
Sylvania sits at 2-1 on the season and has two weeks to prep for the Red Devils, sitting out this past week with a forfeit win over Brindlee Mountain, but before that, the Rams were in high gear, crushing Sardis to the tune of 50-22 in their most recent game.
This will be the 61st all-time meeting between the two schools, with Fyffe holding a 37-21-2 edge, including a 49-20 victory a year ago.
The game will be carried on FM 92.7’s website.
Sardis at Geraldine, 7 p.m. Friday
The lone non-area game of the week sees Geraldine play host to longtime rival Sardis. The Bulldogs come in at 1-1 will look to continue their dominant rushing attack that helped them to a 60-6 romp over Asbury in last week’s region opener. In that win, the Bulldogs as a team totaled 387 yards on 20 carries, nearly 20 yards per carry, and saw seven different players rush for a score, while Colt Lusher had a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Sardis sits at 0-2, and is looking to rebound after a pair of tough losses to open the year, including a 27-8 defeat at the hands of Douglas last week. Quarterback Brody Samples had the lone score last week for Sardis, who comes in looking to snap a 15-game losing streak.
The two teams first played in 1948, with Sardis holding a 25-18-1 edge all-time, but the Bulldogs taking last year’s game 36-19.
West Point vs. Boaz, 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville State
The Pirates come in off a 53-0 romp over Crossville to reach 2-1, a game that saw them total 447 yards, including the quarterback duo of Carter Lambert and Tyler Pierce combining to go 11 of 15 for 187 yards and six touchdowns, while the team rushed for 260 yards. Through three games, Boaz has rushed for 832 yards and nine touchdowns.
West Point comes in at 2-0, with a forfeit win in their opener, then holding off Lawrence County in defensive battle last week, 14-7.
The two teams have met three times over the years, with the Pirates claiming all three games, including a 28-25 nail biter last season.
Friday’s game will be played at Jacksonville State after weather continued to impact the installation of the new turf field inside LF Corley Jr. Stadium. The game can be heard on FM 93.5 of Boaz.
Fairview at Douglas, 7 p.m. Friday
The Douglas Eagles are 3-0 for the second consecutive year, and aim to make it 4-0 for the first time 1982 when they opened the season at 7-0 under coach Paul McAbee. The Eagles defense shined last week in a 27-8 road win over Sardis, with quarterback Braxton Lindsey accounting for two scores in the win. So far this season, Douglas has outscored its opponents by a margin of 112-22.
Fairview is looking to get back in the win column after dropping its Region opener at home to Guntersville last week by a 34-19 final. The Aggies offense will be a tough test for the Eagles, having racked up 123 points through three games this season.
The two teams have met 17 times over the years, with the Aggies holding a 14-3 lead in the series, including a convincing 48-12 win at Fairview a season ago.
West End at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Friday
The Patriots aim to get back in the win column this week after a blanking at the hands of one of the state’s top 2A teams last week, 28-0 to Spring Garden in the West End home opener. Receiver Thad Pearce and running back Isaiah Roberson remain big threats on offense for the Patriots, who a week early put up 39 points in a win over Pleasant Valley.
Cleveland comes in at 1-1 on the season, but picked up a Region win a week ago when they crushed Locust Fork on the road, 62-19.
This will be the 30th all-time meeting between the two programs, with West End holding a slight edge in the series, 16-13. The Panthers claimed last year’s game at West End, 44-13.
No. 4 Plainview at Asbury, 7 p.m. Friday
The host Rams face a tall task this week when they play host to the No. 4 ranked team in 3A, the Plainview Bears. The Rams are hoping to rebound after a tough showing last week in Geraldine, where they fell by a 60-6 final score.
Plainview has opened the season on a roll, topping Ider in Week 1 by a 28-14 margin, then winning a shootout this past Friday over Pisgah, 54-40.
This is just the second all-time meeting between the two teams, with Plainview claiming a 53-0 win last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.