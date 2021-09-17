DOUGLAS – The Guntersville Wildcats made quick, efficient work of the Douglas Eagles on Friday night, scoring 61 seconds into the game, and scoring on every drive in the first half in a 58-6 romp over the host Eagles in 5A Region 7 play.
The win pushes Guntersville’s winning streak to four games and 4-1 overall, while Douglas drops to 3-2 on the season, having dropped its last two games.
“That’s something we’ve tried to stress,” Guntersville coach Lance Reese said of the quick start. “Last year we were quick starters, and the beginning of the year we didn’t do that, so I’m proud of the progress the offense has made. Happy with where we are, but we know we still have improvements to make.”
After taking the opening kick, the Wildcats needed just four plays to find paydirt, with Cole McCarty and Brandon Fussell hooking up for the first of their three touchdowns from 14 yards out for a quick 7-0.
That lead doubled less than four minutes later when Fussell got behind the Eagles secondary and was hit in stride by McCarty for a 50-yard score to stretch the lead to 14-0.
The lead swelled to 21-0 after a Douglas three-and-out, with McCarty taking matters into his own hand on the first play, running over a Douglas defender and racing 52 yards into the end zone, followed by another touchdown pass to Fussell on the first play of the next series, this time from 37 yards out, to make it 28-0 after one.
In all, Guntersville ran nine plays in the first quarter, finding the end zone on four of them. McCarty finished the night 13 of 18 for 226 yards and five total touchdowns, while Fussell hauled in six passes for 151 yards and three scores.
Things went from bad to worse for Douglas early in the second, when a pass bounced off the hands of a receiver and into the hands of Guntersville’s Brayden Graham, who returned the interception 15 yards to make it 35-0. Cooper Davidson added an interception for the ‘Cats on the next Douglas offensive series, which led to McCarty tossing his final touchdown pass of the night to Sam Canady to make it 42-0.
Logan Pate got in on the scoring for the Wildcats with a 33-yard burst up the middle to cap his night and make it 49-0, finishing with 88 yards on nine carries as the Guntersville starters totaled over 310 yards of offense before sitting out the second half, which Reese credited to the offensive line for allowing time and opening holes.
“We’ve got three new starters and they’ve gotten better every week,” Reese said of the group. “Really proud of them, that’s just hard work by them, and the assistant coaches have done a great job with them as well.”
Guntersville kicker Tristen Palacios closed out the first half with a 23-yard field goal to make it 52-0 as the horn sounded, and was a perfect 7 for 7 on extra point attempts.
The Wildcat starters on defense held Douglas to just 79 total yards in the first half.
“I thought we did a good job,” Reese said of the defensive effort. “Douglas got in some overload and some Wing-T, which we don’t see every week, so I thought we handled that well.”
With the game well in hand, the second half saw the quarters shortened to eight minutes and running clock, and saw reserve quarterback Antonio Spurgeon go in from a yard out to cap the Wildcats’ scoring.
The host Eagles avoided the shutout in the fourth quarter when running back Dakota Stewart went around the right side for a five-yard score and the final margin.
Guntersville will get a break from Region play next week with a road game against Madison County, who knocked off Boaz earlier this season, while Douglas will look to snap its two-game skid on the road against Glencoe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.