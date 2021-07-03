The Freedom Park Initiative, a group trying to get a stand-alone memorial park for veterans in Guntersville, needs the input of veterans.
Representatives of the DAV and VFW are already involved in the group, but others are welcome. The person participating on behalf of the veterans group should be in a position to speak for that group in meetings with the Freedom Park Initiative.
Other veterans’ groups who want to be involved in the project, call Anthony Campbell at 256-264-8908 for more information. While the park will be located in Guntersville, it is for all veterans.
