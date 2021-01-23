As the regular season winds down and with post-season tournaments on the horizon, you’d be hard pressed to find two schools whose basketball teams are both playing as well as the Guntersville Wildcats.
The boy’s team sits at 14-3 and No. 8 in the most recent ASWA 5A rankings, rattling off a five-game winning streak heading into Friday night’s contest against rival Albertville. The girl’s team has been nearly as strong, checking in at 15-5, No. 7 in the 5A rankings, and winning five of its last six, with the lone loss coming in overtime. Quite the turnaround for a team that was 4-19 a year ago and last in its area, and in its first season under new coach Kenny Hill, who came to the Wildcats before this season from Scottsboro.
“I think it just goes back to senior leadership. We’ve got a strong senior bunch led by Jerrell Williamson, Jack Harris, and Dewayne Hundley,” boys coach Brett Self said. “They’ve done a good job for us leading our team. And then we bring back to two really good guards in Cooper Davidson and Brandon Fussell, so when you bring that experience back we felt like we could have the chance for a good season. I think our experience and the ability to grow from last year, and how we do things on and off the court has carried over to us being successful on the court.”
That leadership has both teams in position to make runs when the post-season gets underway, with the boys recently finishing up an undefeated run in area play, earning the right to host their area tournament, while the girls team finished with a 3-1 mark in area play. Success in area games one of the biggest goals for the Wildcats this season, particularly for the boys, who went undefeated in area play last year as well, Self’s first season. With that success comes home games in the postseason.
“It’s big, our goal every year is to win our area games, and we were able to do that last year,” Self added. “And our experience from last year carried into this year, and our expectations were no different than last year. We wanted to go undefeated in the area, no matter who you’re playing, an area game is an area game, and that was big to win all four of our area games. And in a three-team area, it really puts more pressure because one slip up hurts your more than in a four-team area, so every game was important.
Part of that success was due to both teams finding tough non-area opponents to play throughout the year, including a number of larger schools. Both teams have had two games against rival Albertville, a 7A school that has nearly three times as many students as Guntersville, boy’s games against Gadsden City, Grissom High, and a recently added game against 6A Buckhorn set for Tuesday night.
“We’re going to play tough competition down the stretch and hope it prepares us for the post-season,” Self said. “We knew going into this season that we needed games on our schedule that would prep us for the post-season run. We go there last year but couldn’t finish it out. We had those handful of games in there against really good opponents, and what we hope is that it prepares us for what we’re going to see in the 5A playoffs.”
Meanwhile, the girls have done the same, and even added tough opponents on the fly. Tough games against 7A Spain Park and Hoover set the stage for this past Monday, when a recently added game against 7A power Auburn, a game added due to the cancellation of the Marshall County Tournaments, resulted in a 54-50 win.
But the season is hopefully far from over for both teams, with hopes that the tough schedule and big wins will mean the most when the playoffs start, along with the hope that the Wildcats can still find another level to their play.
“There’s still been some bumps in the road and I feel like we haven’t played our best basketball,” Self added. “But I think we’re getting better and better. I think there’s another level we can get to in this stretch and we’re working on that every day in practice.”
