The West End boys basketball team used balanced scoring to cruise past tournament host Glencoe on Tuesday night in the final opening round game of the Etowah County Basketball Tournament.
The Patriots saw four players finish in double figures, led by Thad Pearce with 14 points. Gavin Knue netted 13, Isaiah Roberson scored 12, and Daniel Hawkins pitched in with 11.
West End (6-10) advances to the tournament semifinals, where they are scheduled to play Hokes Bluff at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Glencoe were led by Bryalen Smith, who netted a game-high 16 points in defeat.
In the girl's game between the same two schools, the Yellow Jackets played tough defense and got a big game from Jaxson Sizemore to earn a 45-32 win and a trip to the semifinals.
Sizemore posted a game-high 19 points, racked up nine steals, and pulled in eight rebounds.
West End were led by Madison Parker, who scored 14 points in the loss.
Glencoe advances to Thursday's semifinal where they will play Hokes Bluff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.