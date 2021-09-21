The Whitesboro Bridge in Sardis City that has been closed since December 2019 is one step closer to being replaced.
During a meeting Monday night, the Sardis City Council voted to contract with Long Construction for engineering work regarding a new bridge.
Mayor Russeel Amos presented Long’s qualifications along with other engineer options, but did not include and price or cost information.
“You can’t discuss price,” Amos said. “You’ve got to select the engineering firm based on qualifications.”
The engineering firm will provide a survey, hydraulic analysis, geotech exploration, sizing and cost estimation to present to the council Amos said.
Since the bridge may pertain to storm water, the mayor said he intends to look into using funds the town has received from the American Rescue Plan Act to help pay for the project.
So far, the town has received $210,000 from the act, and is expected to receive that amount again in a few years. The town will have four years to spend the funds, Amos said.
In other business, the council:
- After an executive session, approved Mayor Amos to handle an unspecified litigation on the town’s behalf.
- Approved upgrading the court’s computer software to ETA Data Direct. The town will pay $4,500 for the software and $1,500 for a kiosk interface.
- Approved paying $9,500 for auditing services by Cooper, Hill & LeCroix, CPAs.
- Gave approval to Police Chief Will Alexander to purchase new laptops for police cars, up to $8,500. Alexander said he plans to use a recent $7,500 grant to help cover the costs.
- Approved a credit card for the police chief with a credit limit of $1,000 to purchase various items as needed.
- Approved a $500 donation to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office for the upcoming “Mocs on the Rocks” fundraiser run. Councilman Lucas Hallmark abstained from voting.
- Discussed the transportation plan for fiscal year 2022.
- Discussed allowing the use of fire pits and grills at the new park pavilion. The council said pits and grills may be used at the pavilions as long as they are not in or under the shelter. No open flames will be permitted in or under the shelter at the pavilion, the council said.
