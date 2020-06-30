Boaz Parks and Recreation has announced Fourth of July hours for the Boaz Recreation Center and the splash pad at Old Mill Park.
Friday, July 3
Gym, open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Pool, open from noon until 5
Splash pad, open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Gym will be closed
Pool will be closed
Splash pad, open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Fall sports registration
Boaz Parks and Recreation is conducting sign-ups for its fall sports.
Flag football: Registration for youth flag football runs through July 15. It’s open to boys and girls ages 5-12 as of Aug. 1
Fee is $75 per player and includes an NFL jersey. Players can register at boaz.recdesk.com.
Soccer: Sign-ups for youth soccer continue through July 15, and they’re open to boys and girls ages 4-12 as of Aug. 1.
Fee is $75 per player and includes a uniform. Players can register at boaz.recdesk.com.
Volleyball: Registration for youth volleyball ends July 15, and it’s open to girls in grades 3-7.
Fee is $75 per player and includes a jersey. Players can sign up at the Boaz Recreation Center or boaz.recdesk.com.
Contact the Boaz Recreation Center at 256-593-7862 for more information.
Sonja Hard is Boaz’s Parks and Recreation director.
