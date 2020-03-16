Steve Savarese, executive director of the AHSAA, released a memorandum Friday suspending spring sports in the state’s public schools due to the threat of the coronavirus.
“Based on the governor’s and the Alabama State Department of Education’s directives to close all schools across the state for a period of 2.5 weeks beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all athletic events including, but not limited to, contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning are hereby suspended during this time,” Savarese wrote.
“The last date for any athletic activity will be Tuesday, March 17th. The AHSAA will continue to work with the ALSDE, Alabama Department of Public Health, Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and the AHSAA Medical Advisory Board to analyze the status of the current health situation.
“At the end of the 2.5 week school closure period, the AHSAA will reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play.
“In the meantime, we pray everyone remains safe during this challenging time. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”
Boaz head baseball coach Adam Keenum understands why Savarese made his decision but hopes the season is not lost for good.
“You hate it for the kids, especially the seniors,” Keenum said. “They have put in so much work not only this season but over their careers at Boaz that you want their senior season to be special.
“Most of the seniors have been with me since seventh grade and some have started since the eighth grade, so we really thought this could be a special year for us. Hopefully we are able to get back to playing April 6.
“When we had our final team meeting before being suspended, we talked about never knowing when your last game would be and to enjoy everything about practicing and playing.
“A big lesson to take away is to appreciate the time you have to play and never take it for granted.
“We really hope we get to resume play this season. As we have seen in a week’s time, things can change very quickly, so we are hoping things get under control and we are able to get back on the field soon.”
Albertville head football coach Cliff Mitchell shared his thoughts about the coronavirus’ impact in a Sunday post on the Albertville Aggie Touchdown Booster Club’s Facebook page.
“First off let me say that I hope you are safe and well,” Mitchell wrote. “I hope you make good decisions during this time off. Practice good hygiene and wash your hands at every opportunity.
“We are going through an unprecedented time. We as a staff or players are not allowed on school campus for the next 3 weeks. I can’t remember a time in my life that this has ever happened. With that being said, we can’t open the fieldhouse to work out and we can’t get on the football field for any reason. My hope is that after 3 weeks are up we can go back to normal.
“If any of you guys need anything at all please let me or one of our coaches know. We will help y’all in any way we know how. If you or your family needs food, supplies, or a ride to a doctor or ANYTHING — we are here for y’all.”
