A Virginia man will be extradited to the Commonwealth of Virginia after he violated sex offender registration laws.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested James Edward King Sr. at the Regal Inn in Guntersville on April 9.
Commonwealth of Virginia officials notified Marshall County Sheriff’s Office King had fled the state and may have been in the Guntersville area. Investigators discovered King had been residing in Guntersville since March 3.
King was convicted of aggravated sexual battery, a felony in the Commonwealth of Virginia. He had not registered as a sex offender upon entering the state of Alabama and is also in violation of SORNA (Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act) employment restrictions.
King was arrested and taken to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under a $30,000 bond. He faces charges of failure of an out-of-state sex offender to register a new residence and employment of a sex offender within 2,000 feet of a school or childcare facility.
Marshall County officials say King will be extradited to Virginia to face charges there. No date for his extradition has been set.
