Local law enforcement needs help from the public identifying a man injured in a motorcycle wreck.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said a single-vehicle accident on June 19 on Gray Road resulted in one man being transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. He has remained in the Intensive Care Unit since his admission.
Smith said the man had no identification on him at the time of the accident and the motorcycle was not currently registered nor did it have any identification with it. The last known registration tied to the motorcycle was in 2010 in Decatur.
“The [troopers] worked the wreck and [the victim] is still listed as ‘John Doe’ on the reports,” Smith said. “No one has come to us to report anyone missing or anything like that.”
Anyone who can ID the man, who is described only as a white male in his early- to mid-30s, should call the APD at 256-878-1212 or the ALEA at 256-533-4202.
