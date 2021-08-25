The newest batch of prep football rankings were released Wednesday morning with a pair of local teams earning Top-10 spots in their respective classes.
At 3A, Fyffe continued to hold steady at No. 1 following their 30-6 win over Isabella on Friday night. The Red Devils are off this week, then return home next Friday to face DeKalb County rival Collinsvillle.
Guntersville is the other local team to appear in this week's poll, falling to No. 10 in the 5A rankings following a 55-21 loss to Handley in last week's Kickoff Classic game in Montgomery. The Wildcats entered the season ranked No. 5 in the 5A poll. The Wildcats play host to county for Arab this Friday night.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Thompson (22); 1-0; 264
2. Hoover; 1-0; 190
3. Auburn; 1-0; 174
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 164
5. Central-Phenix City; 1-0; 132
6. Theodore; 1-0; 110
7. Daphne; 0-0; 83
8. James Clemens; 1-0; 63
9. Enterprise; 1-0; 43
10. Oak Mountain; 1-0; 26
Others receiving votes: Austin (0-1) 3, Baker (1-0) 1, Prattville (1-0) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Spanish Fort (18); 1-0; 252
2. Clay-Chalkville (2); 1-0; 198
3. Pinson Valley (2); 0-1; 177
4. Briarwood; 1-0; 164
5. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 124
6. Opelika; 0-1; 84
7. Eufaula; 1-0; 83
8. Hartselle; 1-0; 50
9. Homewood; 1-0; 39
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 0-1; 29
Others receiving votes: Helena (1-0) 18, McGill-Toolen (0-1) 16, McAdory (1-0) 12, Pelham (1-0) 3, Hueytown (1-0) 2, Oxford (0-1) 2, Athens (1-0) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Pike Road (18); 1-0; 250
2. Pleasant Grove (4); 0-0; 198
3. Central-Clay Co.; 1-0; 162
4. St. Paul's; 0-1; 137
5. Leeds; 1-0; 128
6. Faith-Mobile; 0-1; 111
7. Andalusia; 1-0; 76
8. Russellville; 1-0; 66
9. Alexandria; 0-0; 51
10. Guntersville; 0-1; 24
Others receiving votes: Tallassee (1-0) 19, Center Point (1-0) 13, UMS-Wright (0-1) 13, Fairview (1-0) 5, Greenville (1-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Gordo (16); 1-0; 246
2. Handley (6); 1-0; 209
3. Williamson; 1-0; 164
4. Jacksonville; 1-0; 141
5. Madison Aca.; 0-1; 101
6. West Limestone; 0-0; 93
7. American Chr.; 0-1; 90
8. Vigor; 1-0; 75
9. Mobile Chr.; 0-0; 74
10. Jackson; 1-0; 23
Others receiving votes: Anniston (1-0) 15, Bibb Co. (1-0) 9, Etowah (0-1) 7, Deshler (0-1) 3, Montevallo (1-0) 3, St. James (0-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Fyffe (21); 1-0; 261
2. Piedmont (1); 0-0; 197
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 1-0; 170
4. Montgomery Aca.; 1-0; 145
5. Slocomb; 0-0; 111
6. Plainview; 0-0; 100
7. Flomaton; 0-0; 78
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 0-1; 64
9. Opp; 1-0; 52
10. Bayside Aca.; 1-0; 24
Others receiving votes: Thomasville (0-0) 21, Ohatchee (0-1) 16, Saks (1-0) 6, Dadeville (0-0) 3, Oakman (0-1) 3, Excel (1-0) 1, Reeltown (0-1) 1, Southside-Selma (0-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Lanett (18); 1-0; 252
2. Abbeville; 0-0; 178
3. Mars Hill Bible (4); 0-1; 176
4. Clarke Co.; 0-0; 157
5. North Sand Mountain; 0-0; 134
6. Geneva Co.; 0-0; 103
7. Spring Garden; 0-0; 81
8. Elba; 1-0; 69
9. Westbrook Chr.; 1-0; 54
10. Falkville; 1-0; 47
Others receiving votes: Addison (1-0) 1, Red Bay (0-1) 1, Whitesburg Chr. (0-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Brantley (20); 0-0; 255
2. Sweet Water (2); 0-0; 195
3. Pickens Co.; 0-0; 178
4. Linden; 0-0; 154
5. Maplesville; 1-0; 139
6. Millry; 0-0; 100
7. McKenzie; 0-0; 71
8. Cedar Bluff; 0-0; 60
9. Decatur Heritage; 0-1; 55
10. Loachapoka; 1-0; 40
Others receiving votes: Florala (0-0) 4, Berry (0-1) 1, Marion Co. (1-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Escambia Aca. (16); 1-0; 246
2. Glenwood (6); 1-0; 215
3. Autauga Aca.; 1-0; 170
4. Pike Liberal Arts; 0-1; 154
5. Chambers Aca.; 1-0; 137
6. Macon-East; 1-0; 108
7. Patrician; 0-0; 69
8. Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 59
9. Morgan Aca.; 0-0; 47
10. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-1; 31
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (0-0) 10, Sparta (0-0) 7, Abbeville Chr. (1-0) 1.
