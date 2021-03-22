Behind a pair of strong pitching performances, Fyffe earned a weekend sweep of rival Plainview, topping the Bears 7-2 on Friday then earning a pair of 5-2 wins in a Saturday double header.
Tanner Cowart shined on the mound for the Red Devils on Friday afternoon, coming within an out of a complete game, leading Fyffe to the win.
Cowart flustered the Bears’ bats all game, holding them to three hits, one earned run, and racking up 12 strikeouts before being lifted with two outs in the seventh inning.
While Cowart was dealing, the Fyffe offense took advantage of five walks and three Plainview errors, scoring runs in five different innings.
Will Stephens was the only Red Devil to pick up multiple hits, one of them a double, while scoring twice and driving in a run. Yahir Balcazar and Parker Godwin each added a pair of RBIs for Fyffe.
In the rematch Saturday at Fyffe, the Red Devils appeared on the verge of their first loss of the year, trailing 1-0 heading to the sixth, but a five-run eruption in the innings lifted the Devils to the weekend sweep.
In that sixth inning, Ty Bell, Cowart, and Ike Rowell all had RBI hits to make it a 3-1 game before Stephens doubles home a pair for some insurance runs with two outs.
That rally backed up a strong start from Rowell on the hill, who tossed the first six innings, scattered five hits and collected eight strikeouts, before giving way to Parker Godwin in the seventh who fanned two in a hitless inning.
In the cap to the weekend the Red Devils again trailed 1-0, but two runs in the fourth and three in the sixth were enough to complete the weekend seep.
Brody Dalton and Stephens had the RBIs in the win, while on the bump, Dalton tossed the first four innings, giving up just two hits while fanning three, before giving way to Koby Harris who earned the win by giving up three hits and one unearned run over the final three innings to go with three strikeouts.
Fyffe is now 11-0 on the season.
Albertville drops two on Saturday to Austin, Buckhorn
The Albertville bats were held in check on Saturday, as the Aggies dropped a pair of games, falling 6-3 to Austin in their opener, then dropping a 7-0 decision to Buckhorn in the final game of the day.
The Aggies trailed 6-0 to Austin after giving up four in the second and two in the fifth before scoring three times in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead in half. The Aggies out-hit Austin 11-4, but made four errors in the field to help the Austin cause.
Andy Howard had a three-run home run for Albertville, while lead-off hitter Alex Johnson posted three hits, including a double. Hayden Howard and Tyler Lowery each added two singles.
Against Buckhorn, the Aggies were held to three hits as three Buckhorn pitchers combined for the shutout win.
The game was scoreless through two, before Buckhorn scored runs in each of the next three innings, including four in the fourth, to earn the win.
West End earns weekend sweep of Locust Fork
Thanks to strong pitching and timely hitting, the West End Patriots earned a weekend sweep of Locust Fork in a pair of tight games, earning a 5-4 decision Friday, then holding on for a 5-3 victory on Saturday complete the league series sweep.
In Friday’s game, the Patriots trailed 1-0 after one before scoring two in the second, one in the third, and two in the bottom of the fifth, holding off the Locus Fork rally after they scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Colby Pierce had two hits and two RBIs to lead the West End attack in the opener, while Isaiah Roberson had an RBI double.
On the hill, Ty Taylor continued his strong start to the season, tossing all seven innings, giving up seven hits and two earned runs while collecting seven strikeouts.
In Saturday’s rematch at Locust Fork, the Patriots built an early 5-0 lead thanks to four runs in the third inning, then held on at Locus Fork put up three in the bottom of the frame, but could get no closer.
Trevor Willet had two hits, one a double, and two RBIs to lead West End, while Brady Jenkins drove in a pair of runs.
Eli Pearce shined on the hill for West End in the win, going all seven inning, scattering four hits, two earned runs, and racking up 10 strikeout.
West End improves to 6-5 on the season with the sweep.
Crossville drops pair to Oneonta, Ashville
The Crossville bats were held silent on the weekend, dropping a 10-0 decision to Oneonta on Friday then falling to Ashville by a 4-2 margin Saturday.
In the loss to Oneonta, the Lions were held to two hits, both of them singles and struck out 13 times.
Against Ashville, the Lions jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth thanks to an RBI from Gary Dale Heflin and an error by Ashville. That lead stood until the bottom of the sixth when Ashville scored three times to take the win.
Harley Hicks had three hits, including a double in the loss, while Hunter Haston had a strong outing on the mound, going 5.1 innings, scattering four hits and posting a pair of strikeouts.
Sardis bats quieted in sweep at Alexandria
Visiting Alexandria used a pair of strong pitching performances Saturday to earn a sweep of Sardis, claiming a narrow 3-1 win in the opener before erupting for a 13-2 win in the nightcap.
In the opening game, Carson Gillilan and Justin Golden were strong on the bump for the Lions, combining for seven innings and six strikeouts, while giving up just one earned run between them.
However, Alexandria’s David Wesley Wright was up to the task, limiting Sardis to five hits and racking up 12 strikeouts in a complete game win.
Brody Samples had a double and an RBI for Sardis at the plate.
In the nightcap, Alexandria jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three and never looked back.
Landon Carroll had both RBIs for Sardis in the loss, while Ty Glass had a pair of hits and scored a run.
