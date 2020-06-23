This vinaigrette is so versatile that you will making it all the time. Just put all the ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake it up! It can be used to finish grilled fish, roasted potatoes, steamed green beans and so much more. The fresh dill really is what carries this vinaigrette, it can be found year around at the grocery store in the produce section.
Lemon Dill Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
1 teaspoon of lemon zest
1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice (about 2 medium lemons)
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon stone ground mustard
¼ teaspoon granulated sugar
Black pepper to taste
6 tablespoons canola oil
Directions:
1. Combine all the ingredients in jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake it up.
Lifelong resident of Marshall County, Rachel Marion is Program Coordinator of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. She is married to Tom Marion and lives in Arab with their two dogs, Hector and Lola. She has an expansive cookbook collection, follows dozens of food blogs and when she isn’t cooking, she is thinking about cooking. She was raised in a home surrounded by yummy food made by the loving hands of her grandmother and mother. Nothing says love to her more than filling the bellies of her loved ones and making great memories while doing it.
