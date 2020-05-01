Dear Editor and fellow Alabamians:
If anyone wants to know why Marshall County is a “hot” spot for COVID-19, just go to any local store.
I’ve been to three stores in the past three weeks for essentials — Dollar General, Piggly Wiggly in Guntersville and Walmart.
What a disappointment! Very few people, including some employees, are wearing masks. Even the head honcho of the Marshall Medical Centers recommends the wearing of masks.
Let’s get together to “cool” down our county. Please start wearing a mask in public places. I don’t want this life-threatening illness anymore than you do.
Get used to it; it just might become the law.
Sincerely,
Brad White
Horton
