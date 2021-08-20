On Tuesday, the Albertville City School Board approved the quoted bid of $62,000 for Larry Hillsman Painting to perform exterior painting services for the Albertville High School buildings. This decision came after the school board was found to have violated proper bid law regarding the painting project.
According to risk notification documents provided by the school board related to the School Fiscal Accountability Act, Superintendent Boyd English was found to be in noncompliance with certain fiscal management policies for failing to properly bid out the services before it was approved in the board’s budget. The transaction took place between June 28-July 26 of this year.
As a corrective action, payment was withheld from the vendor until the project was fully approved by the board, and all departments will be retrained on bid law, the document stated.
According to English, who issued a written response to the risk notification, the board followed proper bid law for Phase I on the AHS Exterior Painting Project, which was completed in August of 2019. Phase II of the project was scheduled for the summer of 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The goal then was to have the painting completed before teachers returned for the 2021-2022 school year.
“Phase 1 and Phase II of the project … have now been completed on the AHS campus,” English said. “With that being said, we now recognize that there was no continuation of the original bid for the project and will make sure that all future projects follow the bid law.
“It should also be stated for the record that we agree with the measures and proposals to address maintenance needs that are becoming more prominent on the exterior of our school campuses,” he added.
The money for the painting project was paid for out of the ETF Advancement and Technology Fund.
In other business, the board:
•Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirement/resignations
1. Amanda Langner, resigning as elementary teacher at APS, effective Aug. 13, 2021.
2. Amy Allen, resigning as intervention teacher at AES, effective Aug. 5, 2021.
3. Allison Kincer, resigning as agriscience teacher at AHS, effective Sept. 11, 2021.
B. Transfers (1)
1. Darla Patrick Day, transferring from elementary teacher system-wide to ELA teacher (replacing Carin Johnson) at AMS, effective Aug. 18, 2021.
C. Supplement Resignation
1. Sandra Hendrix, resigning as Inventory Designee at AES, effective Aug. 17, 2021.
D. Supplement Assignments
1. Correction Jonathan Ty Cole, 7th Grade Girls Basketball Head Coach at AMS, effective Aug. 4, 2021.
2. Jonathan Ty Cole, Assistant Baseball at AHS, to be paid $1,893 from boosters, effective Aug. 18, 2021.
3. Christy Bishop, Inventory Designee at AES, effective Aug. 18, 2021.
4. Magon Canady, Leadership Team at APS, effective Aug. 18, 2021.
E. Employments
1. Austin Harris (3562), agriscience teacher (pending certification) at AHS, effective Aug. 18, 2021.
F. Other
1. Austin Harris, requests to teach Agriscience at AHS during his planning period at 1/8th of his daily rate, effective Aug. 18, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
2. Brian Harris, to hold a daily math lab for AHS, to be paid $20 for 1 hour, effective Aug. 18, 2021 through May 27, 2022, to be paid from Title I funds.
3. Colby Giles, to be paid overtime rate for managing sound for AHS band performance, effective Aug. 18, 2021 through December 31, 2021, NTE 50 hours and to be paid by AHS band funds.
4. Mikayla Gray, gateworker for sporting events, to be paid $45 per softball game worked, paid by AHS sport, effective Aug. 17, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
5. Leah Jones, gateworker for sporting events, to be paid $60 per basketball game worked, paid by AHS sport, effective Aug. 17, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
6. Jessica Clay, gateworker for sporting events, to be paid $45 per volleyball game worked, $60 per basketball game worked, paid by AHS sport, effective Aug. 17, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
7. Whit Ratliff, gate worker for sporting events, to be paid $45 per softball game worked, $60 per basketball game worked, paid by AHS sport, effective Aug. 17, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
8. Annsonnetta Golden, gateworker for sporting events, to be paid $45 per volleyball game worked, $45 per baseball game worked, $60 per basketball game worked, paid by AHS sport, effective Aug. 17, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
•Approved the following Independent Contracts
1. Maverick Austin Smith, independent contract to provide his services as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach at AHS, to be paid $1,000 by Tip Off Club, effective August 18, 2021 through May 31, 2022.
2. Teresa Andres, independent contract to provide her services as Assistant Girls Soccer Coach at AHS, to be paid $1,200 by ACS, effective August 18, 2021 through May 31, 2022.
3. Savannah Young, independent contract to provide her services as Head JV Tennis Coach at AHS, to be paid $1,000 by Tennis Booster Club, effective August 18, 2021 through May 31, 2022.
4. Orlando Argote, independent contract to provide his services as Assistant Boys Soccer Coach at AHS, to be paid $1,200 by AHS, effective August 18, 2021 through May 31, 2022.
5. Taylor Gwaltney, independent contract to provide his services as Goalkeeper Coach for boys and girls soccer, he will coach for 2 hours a week, to be paid and not exceed $600 by AHS, effective August 18, 2021 through May 31, 2022.
6. Antavar Stinson, independent contract to provide his services as show choir choreography for 2021-2022 school year at AHS, to be paid $1,350 plus travel and expenses, by AHS, effective August 18, 2021 through May 31, 2022.
7. Emily Greene, independent contract to provide her services as show choir choreography for 2021-2022 school year at AMS, to be paid $1,600 plus travel and expenses, by AHS, effective August 18, 2021 through May 31, 2022.
8. Farlanda Buchannon, independent contract to provide her services as show choir choreography for 2021-2022 school year at AHS, to be paid $1,350 plus travel and expenses,by AHS, effective August 18, 2021 through May 31, 2022.
9. Courtney Williams, independent contract to provide her services, taking wind ensemble pictures for the AMEA Program at AHS, to be paid and not exceed $300, by AHS, effective August 18, 2021 through August 31, 2021.
10. Jennifer Garthwaite, independent contract to provide her services to teach the clarinet in groups during class periods, to be paid and not exceed $5000 by AHS, effective August 19, 2021 through May 20, 2022.
11. Randy Nelson, independent contract to provide his services as Assistant Girls Basketball Coach at AHS, to be paid $1,000 by Tip Off Club, effective August 18, 2021 through May 31, 2022.
12. Charles Michael Williamson, independent contract to provide his services as scoreboard operator for AHS football games, to be paid $50 per game by AHS, effective August 17, 2021 through November 12, 2021.
•Approved the following Financials for July which included revenues of $5,681,557.10 and expenditures of $5,591,487.25.
•Approved various fundraiser requests.
•Approved a new Job Description for Migrant Graduation Specialists.
•Approved an agreement with Marshall Technical School for the 2021-2022 school year. Albertvill agreed to pay t$64,000 (or $2,000 per student), for up to 32 students to attend the Marshall County Technical School; $1,750 per each additional student.
•Approved an agreement with All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning for one technician, transportation and tools for eight hours per day for 20 days at $700 per day, not to exceed $14,000.
•Presented the audited financial statements performed by MDA Professional Group, P.C., which valued the school system’s total assets at $118,112,361.
•Approved all SPUR ongoing staff working within the district on Sept. 17, 2021, to receive $500 for performing professional development activities related to the recovery efforts for the 2021-2022 school year.
•Approved Photography by Spring and Mona, LLC, for the 2021-2022 school year at AHS for all Sports and Fine Arts programs.
•Approved an agreement between ASC and JSU for a student internship for Stacy Johnson.
•Announced the following testing dates:
•AHS Testing Dates:
Tuesday, Oct.19, 2021 - PreACT for 9th and 10th (Remote Learning Day for 11th & 12th)
Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 - WorkKeys for 12th (Remote Learning Day for 9th, 10th, & 11th)
Tuesday, March 8, 2022 - ACCESS for EL Students (Remote Learning Day for 9-12 non-EL students)
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 - ACT w/Writing for 11th (Remote Learning Day for 9th, 10th & 12th)
AMS Testing Dates
Friday, February 18, 2022 - ACCESS for EL students (Remote Learning Day for 7-8 non-EL students
Tuesday & Wednesday, April 12 -13, 2022 - ACAP for 8th (Remote Learning Day for 7th)
Thursday & Friday, April 14-15, 2022 - ACAP for 7th (Remote Learning Day for 8th)
