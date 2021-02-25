Things got a little heated during the Marshall County Commission’s work session Wednesday after a concerned citizen challenged the commissioners on issues with the county’s animal shelter, which she claimed is being mismanaged.
Angie Moon opened the meeting by asking for more oversight and better record keeping regarding animals being euthanized.
“According to the Code of Alabama … you are legally obligated to create and maintain records that document full and detailed information regarding activities and business carried out in the animal control department,” Moon said. “...Considering recent discoveries that county animals are being euthanized at an ‘alternate location’ without any transparency or documentation, we request that a written policy be created to determine which animals are euthanized and why.”
She asked that the policy include a third-party witness to sign-off on euthanasias and recommended Mary Harris, who is currently one of the two full-time employees at the shelter located on Abbot Road in Albertville.
Moon’s also requested the commission draft a mission statement that includes a “no-kill” designation, update the animal control officer’s job description to include “daily shelter duties,” develop an employee policy and procedure manual, post monthly census reports online for public viewing and clearly mark county animal control vehicles with non-removable signage.
Though she commended the commission’s efforts in building a new shelter, Moon said the process is taking too long and there are issues that need to be addressed immediately at the current shelter. She asked that a duty log be kept of who does what in addition to recording daily temperatures and amount of exercise time. She also asked for a leaf blower, pressure washer and adequate drainage for the current shelter.
“Each improvement [at the current shelter] has been an unnecessary struggle and debate,” Moon said. “At all levels, management is grossly negligent in oversight, documentation, policy development, transparency and accountability. A newly renovated shelter will have these very same issues if not addressed and corrected now.”
Chairman James Hutcheson highlighted some of the recent upgrades that have been made at the current shelter, which includes a new water heating system as well as an air heating system. He also said workers have been at the shelter recently removing the damaged insulation that has been hanging down from the ceiling.
Regarding the new building, Hutcheson said he understands why some people are growing impatient. He recently asked Martin & Cobey Construction — the crew that has been renovating the Marshall County Jail — to look over the plans for the new shelter to help find ways to maximize quality and space while cutting costs. Once the plans are approved, county engineer Bob Pirando said the project will go out to bid for a third time.
Another attendee asked why the new plans included a euthanizing room if the shelter was to be “no kill.” Animal Control Officer Kevin Hooks responded by saying the shelter is being designed with future needs in mind, and though the county strives to save every animal, it is under no obligation to be “no kill.”
Hooks said he has been grateful to local veterinarian facilities like Guntersville Animal Hospital and McCrory Animal Clinic for helping humanely euthanize terminally ill or injured animals. He said he had developed compassion fatigue syndrome from having to do the job himself too many times in the past.
However, he may be required to perform euthanasias at the new facility. District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson told Hooks he needed to be recertified since it is listed as one of his duties in the animal control officer’s job description.
When Hooks said he would get recertified as soon as possible, Moon quipped, “And you won’t have that syndrome anymore.”
District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims interjected to halt the back and forth saying, “Hey, we don’t need to be fussing. We’re talking about animals.”
Hutcheson reiterated his continued commitment to saving animals and said he would be happy to discuss the issue during office hours.
In other business, the commission:
- Approved setting the speed limit on Olinger Road in District 2 to 25 mph.
- Approved a payment request of $120 to The Trading Post for boots. District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson said maintenance workers have an agreement to purchase boots from Boots Plus in Boaz, but one worker mistakenly purchases boots from The Trading Post.
- Discuss paying maintenance cost, associated with school zone lights in District 2 from Countywide Fund versus district shops budget. The commission decided to table this item until it can review more information.
- Approved the purchase of a card reader for the Lake Guntersville State Park for $2,300 from Park Fund fund balance.
- Announced a two-week application period for Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare board appointment for a 6-year term; expires April 1, 2021.
- Announced a two-week application period for Douglas Water Board for a 6-year term; expires March 2021.
- Approved $250 in direct support for a page in a publication by Solid Rock Production.
- Approved $3,548.93 to purchase a time clock for the Sheriff’s Office from the General Fund fund balance.
- Approved a contract with Pinnacle Behavioral Health to use funds from a Department of Youth Services grant.
- Approved the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
