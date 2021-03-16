On Monday evening, the Albertville City Council appointed two new members to the city’s Library Board.
As new members of the board, Sylvia Gentry and Rena Dimingo will help set policies and consult with the council on library matters as well as supervise the library staff.
Both ladies said they were excited to serve in their new roles, and the council congratulated them on their appointments.
Gentry said she has served at libraries across several states and looked forward to bringing positive change to the Albertville Library.
“My husband and I have moved in his career 10 states, 13 locations — the first place I ever sought out was the library,” Gentry told The Reporter. “It’s the only [place] where we can get a complete education and it’s free… We want to make [the library] better, more user friendly and I want to assist in any way I can… They got a good staff with nice ladies, and I am just happy to be a part of it.”
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the March 1 meeting
• Approved Ordinance No. 1741-21 to rezone two parcels of property located on Darden Avenue from R-1 (residential) to B-2 (business).
• Approved Ordinance No. 1745-21 to rezone property located at 295 Legion Road from B-1 to R-1.
• Approved a special event alcohol license for Santa Fe Cattle Company to cater the grand opening event of Sand Mountain Amphitheater on April 1 and 2.
• Approved the alcohol license for name change only for Victory Marketing DBA Sprint Mart with locations at 813 Horton Road and 687 Alabama Highway 75 North
• Declare the property located at 608 West Main Street as surplus and authorized Mayor Honea to negotiate the sale of property
• Approved Ordinance No. 1744-21 to rescind Ordinance No. 1199-12, 1291-13 and 1305-13 and adopt the Financial Policy Ordinance in its entirety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.