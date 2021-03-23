The Gift Shop inside Marshall Medical South is re-opening after being shut down by COVID for a year.
Volunteers are happy to get back to work in the hospital selling baby items, gifts and snacks. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, and will expand as more volunteers get vaccinated in order to return. The shop is located just inside the main hospital entrance.
An Easter sale will kick things off with 25 percent off all items related to the holiday.
A specialty of the gift shop is a line of flavoring by Happy Home. The 7-ounce bottles are a bargain at only $3. A variety of flavors includes lemon, orange, butter, coconut, rum, dark and light vanilla. They have been a favorite of local bakers for decades.
”I love our hospital gift shop,” said Pam Lang, owner of Brickhouse Breads.” It’s my 'go-to' place anytime I need gifts! They have are unique and beautiful baby items plus a wonderful and diverse selection of flavorings. Really anything you need, including candy and small gift items. The volunteers are also wonderful. They go 'above and beyond' to help. If you’re not shopping here first, you’re truly missing out!”
The shop also has reading material, cards and balloons to cheer up sick patients.
Jenny Sims of Boaz is president of the Marshall South Volunteer Auxiliary, which runs the gift shop. Proceeds are used to purchase equipment for the hospital, such as sleeper sofas for patient rooms.
“The volunteers are excited to be of service to our hospital with the gift shop opening,” Sims said. “We’re looking forward to seeing our friends and planning to serve with caution to keep everyone safe. We will fill more jobs to help our hospital as soon as it is permitted.”
Phone orders are available for delivery to patients. Call 256-840-3552 to place an order or for more information. Interested in volunteering? Contact Rose Myers at 256-571-8010 or email at rose.myers@mmcenters.com.
