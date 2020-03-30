Former Crossville star Mick Hedgepeth’s first season on the basketball staff of his alma mater, Belmont University in Nashville, ended with a conference tournament championship.
Graduate student Tyler Scanlon made a reverse layup with 3.8 seconds left, sending Belmont University past Murray State 76-75 at Evansville, Indiana, in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament finals March 7.
The Bruins earned their ninth NCAA Tournament berth. The nation’s coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament’s cancellation.
Nick Muszynski, who missed the 2019 OVC Tournament finals due to injury, delivered his finest performance in a Belmont uniform with 25 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots en route to winning OVC Tournament most valuable player honors.
Belmont ended the season on a 12-game winning streak.
The Bruins posted a 26-7 record in their first season under new head coach Casey Alexander, who hired Hedgepeth as his director of basketball operations last April.
Hedgepeth returned to Nashville after serving two seasons as head coach at Sewanee. In 2018-19, the Tigers went 22-7 and won the Southern Athletic Association Tournament to earn the school’s fifth NCAA Tournament berth.
During his Bruin playing career, Hedgepeth was an integral figure in 96 victories, three postseason appearances, three Atlantic Sun Conference regular season championships, two Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament championships and two NCAA Tournament appearances (2011 vs. Wisconsin and 2012 vs. Georgetown).
A two-time second team All-Atlantic Sun honoree and the 2011 Atlantic Sun Tournament most valuable player, Hedgepeth ranks among Belmont’s career leaders in points (1,191), rebounds (692), blocked shots (78), field-goal percentage (.540) and games played (134).
The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame will induct Hedgepeth in a June 13 banquet at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
To buy tickets, call 256-996-0513 or 256-638-5582.
