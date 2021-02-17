20 varsity softball teams will take the fields at Sand Mountain Park starting Friday, and finishing up Saturday evening, in a tournament that will feature 43 varsity games, and 33 junior varsity games when all is said and done.
It is the first major high school softball tournament the park has played host to, and played host to Alabama-Huntsville’s games last Friday on the Championship Field.
Albertville is the only Sand Mountain-area varsity team in the field, with the Aggies getting to play at least four games over the two days.
The Aggies will act as the home team in the tournament-opening game on Friday at 3 p.m. when they will take on Austin High on Field 3. At 6 p.m., the Aggies will move over to the Championship Field and do battle with Wicksburg.
Saturday, Albertville will be in action bright and early with a 9 a.m. showdown against Alexandria back on Field 3. The Aggies will close out pool play at noon on Saturday by acting as the road team against Danville on the Championship Field.
There are four pools at the tournament, each with five teams, and each team playing the other teams in their pool once. The four pool champions will advance to the tournament bracket, set to begin at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the two winners squaring off in the title game at 5:30 p.m.
Games are limited to a 75 minute time-limit, with the game allowed to finish the inning they are in, and no new inning starting after 70 minutes. Bracket seeding will be determined by Win-Loss record, then runs allowed, runs, scored, and then a coin toss if needed.
For more information on fan attendance and parking, please contact Albertville High School or the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheather.
Please see the pictures at the top of this story for the full schedule of games and times.
