Many individuals set out in life to make a name for themselves. Many do indeed accomplish that feat.
Some make a good name for themselves, while others, unfortunately, make a bad name. Wise Solomon said, “A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches, loving favor rather than silver or gold.” (Proverbs 22:1)
A dear friend of mine set out with no name at all. Many expectant parents name their children long before their sweet bundles of joy come kicking and screaming into this world. My friend had a birth certificate with no given name on it. His family name was Wood, but his birth certificate simply reads
“Wood boy.” He was not given a full name until he was around a month old. The main reason was because they did not expect him to live. That “Wood baby” not only lived, but he grew to be six feet and three inches tall, and he lived for almost 86 years. Yes, he was eventually given a name.
Finally, after several weeks, his mother’s sister said, “You’ve got to name that boy.” His mother couldn’t think of a name, so people in the community kept making suggestions. They decided to put all those possible names in a hat and draw one out. His older sister drew out the first name and that was the name he was given. That could have really been disastrous. He could have ended up with a name like the one in Johnny Cash’s song, “A Boy Named Sue.” Instead, he ended up with Chyron — Chyron Joe Wood. Maybe they should have called him Joe. Instead, he went by Chyron. That may have been best because using the middle name, instead of the first, often causes problems. Chyron said his first name caused problems throughout his life. Not so much for himself, but for others as they have tried to figure out how to pronounce his name. Most people, me included, had trouble spelling his name. Chyron was a gentle giant. Fortunately, probably due to his size, not many laughed at his strange name.
I have never met, or even heard of, another person named Chyron. I do believe his unusual name was fitting because he was an unusual man...in a good sense. Chyron has said his name is a good name. I must agree. While he didn’t choose his name, he did choose to have a good name. I met Chyron in 2007, on a mission trip to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Since then, he has been one of my best friends. I cannot tell you how many other mission trips we have been on together. Thirty three years ago, Chyron founded a mission team called Master Builders. That team has built churches and houses all over the southeastern United States. This year’s trip was scheduled for next week, in Maryland, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus. In all those years, he only missed one trip.
Chyron has a good name as a good Christian man. He has been a faithful member of Pepperell Baptist Church since 1977, where he served as a deacon, R. A. leader, and in many other capacities. He was a good husband to Lynda for 59 years, a good father to two girls, and a good grandfather to five plus three greats. He was multi-skilled as a good gardener, carpenter, woodcarver, storyteller, writer, harmonica player, fisherman and hunter. Last Sunday morning, we lost a good man who had a good name ... in every sense of the word. Chyron Joe Wood, I’m sure they found your name written in the book. Rest in peace, my friend, and enjoy your new home. We will certainly miss you down here. May we all choose to have a good name.
Bill King is an author, musician and native of Rainsville. Visit brobillybob.com for more.
