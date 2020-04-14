Two days after a tornado changed hundreds of lives throughout the community, the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce created a way to help storm victims get back on their feet.
“We had so many calls and emails asking how people could send money for storm victims, but we weren’t allowed to accept anything,” chamber executive director Jill Johnson said. “So we set up this private fund and established a board to oversee it.”
The fund was established through Peoples Independent Bank in Boaz, Johnson said. Board members include Johnson, Sonja Hard, of the Boaz Parks and Recreation; Lynn Entrekin, of Spices Smokehouse; Kerry Mitchell, of Chevrolet of Boaz; and DonNeeysa Adams, of Peoples Independent Bank.
Donations to the fund can be delivered to Boaz City Hall, located at 112 N Broad St.; the chamber, located at 100 E Bartlett Ave.; or mailed directly to the chamber (100 Bartlett Ave, Boaz, AL 35957). Checks should be made payable to “Disaster Relief Fund.” Call the chamber at 256-593-8154 with any questions.
“This will be used to get those who’ve been affected by the storm whatever they need,” Johnson said.
When a person’s home gets blown away, nearly everything is lost — including daily necessities that are often taken for granted, Johnson said. With the new fund, Johnson hopes to supply those necessities to everyone in need.
Another use for the fund would be to help anyone who doesn’t have insurance, Johnson said.
For anyone wishing to donate supplies, items needed immediately include bottled water, diapers, baby wipes, work gloves, nonperishable food items, individually wrapped snacks, cleaning supplies, paper products and hygiene products, which can also be dropped off at the chamber.
Johnson said it’s been amazing to see the community rally and support each other after the storm — a clear representation of the “most loving” people who call the City of Boaz home.
“When I got over to an area that had been hit pretty bad [Monday],” Johnson recalled, “I just stood there for a second, looked around and saw hundreds of people working together, helping each other … it’s just incredible to see this community come together."
