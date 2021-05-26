It may only be 10 days, but for new football coaches in the area, those 10 days of practice and eventually a spring game are one of the most important parts of their tenure.
It’s a chance to meet the players and show first-hand how things will be run under a new coach, and what the expectations are for the players.
The Sand Mountain-area features four new coaches this season, Derrick Sewell at West End, Josh Taylor at Crossville, Chip English at Albertville, and Michael Davis at Geraldine, with three of the four coaches hosting spring sessions that concluded over the past two weekends.
“It’s very important,” Sewell said of the spring season. “Your first year somewhere, it kind of gives them a chance to see what’s expected of them. “You’ve told them expectations but it’s a chance for them to get to perform those expectations. I think it’s vital, I think if you don’t take that opportunity to set the tone of how we’re going to work, then you’re going to find yourself having to deal with issues down the road.”
Sewell came away impressed with the work his team put in, and was optimistic about the program’s numbers, seeing over 30 players come out for varsity football this spring, helping give the team more depth at spots than they had in past seasons.
“I was very pleased with the way the kids worked,” Sewell noted. “From attitude to effort, discipline, all those things were very good. For nine practices and then a game we exceeded our expectations, which is always good, but I’m just pleased with the way they worked.”
The Patriots then wrapped up their spring season with a game at Glencoe on Friday night, with Sewell pleased particularly with how the defense played in a 7-0, but noting that the offense had good moments, but also a number of teachable moments as well.
“I was very pleased with how physical we were, and how fast we played,” Sewell added. “We won 7-0 in a varsity half, but we felt like we left a couple touchdowns out on the field. “We had a fumble deep in their territory on the first drive, then an interception, and turned it over on downs once, so there were opportunities we were leaving out there, then put together a good drive to score at the end. But the defense played so well, defense was very physical and fast to the football, they gave up a play or two here and there, but once they see it on film we can correct, but overall pleased with how physical they were, which was a good thing to see.”
For someone like Taylor at Crossville, the spring season has been a little different with many new players coming out for football for the first time, giving the team a different vibe throughout the spring practices.
“A lot of them, it’s their first time coming out for football so there’s a lot of learning,” Taylor explained. “We’re doing thing a little different kind of slowing things down and teaching the fundamentals first and they’re responding well to it, and it’s been great having that many players show up. It was extremely important because we’re able to see the kids for the first time, see their capabilities, know what kind of offense and defense we can utilize with our player’s skill sets.”
But the new players is also a boost to Crossville, who had around 50 varsity players come out for the team, giving the program a renewed interest and a shot of energy throughout the spring.
“The kids responded well to the instruction,” Taylor added. “We had about 50 varsity players out there, they had a great time and we look forward to going into the summer with that momentum.”
Taylor and the Lions did things a little differently for their spring game, holding a intrasquad scrimmage this past Friday night, and raising the stakes by giving the winning team a steak dinner, which the Black Team claimed with a 30-14 win over the White Team, who had to settle for a hot dog dinner.
For Taylor, with so many new players, he said it won’t be a traditional summer type of workout program. While there will be weightlifting and conditioning, Taylor also wants to focus on other areas to help the team come together.
“During the summer we’re going to have some team building that focuses on leadership skills and teamwork than just weight training and conditions,” Taylor explained. “We’re focusing on building better individuals and by doing that we’re going to have some fun, some competitions, and so we’re trying to make it exciting and not your ho-hum regular summer conditioning.”
As for the other first-year coaches in the area, English and the Aggies played their spring game back on May 14 against Lee High School, rolling to a 30-3 win over the Generals, with English viewing the spring as a key evaluation period for the program.
“You try to evaluate every day," English said of the spring session. "We have every practice that we've had, and tonight on film, so you go back and review every single day, and what you want to see as a coach, we want to look back on the spring and that we've seen growth and correction. Hopefully we see that when we go back and review the spring."
Geraldine and Coach Davis were set to have their spring game last Friday at Section, but instead opted for a fall jamboree before the season where they will face off against Piedmont. Geraldine, along with Fyffe, Guntersville, Sardis, and Boaz all are taking advantage of a new rule passed by the AHSAA this spring that allows teams to play in a fall jamboree the week before the first game, regardless of if they have a Week 0 game on the schedule or not.
The week of August 19th is the first week of schedule games for the fall season.
